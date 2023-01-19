Coomoora makes statement

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Coomoora made a statement against Lynbrook to highlight DDCA Turf 3 action, easing to a nine wicket victory in a top-four clash.

Lynbrook was reduced to 6/32 batting first as opening bowler Tim Wighton put in his strongest performance for the season with 3/18 off eight overs.

All of the hosts’ six bowlers used claimed a wicket, Lynbrook crawling to 109 off 32 overs.

A team which has shown it can put big scores on the board early in the season, Coomoora’s bowling performance against such a quality opposition proves its supremacy.

Lance Baptist crunched 14 boundaries in his 65 off 41, leading Coomoora to victory inside 14 overs.

Springvale, meanwhile, kept itself in the finals hunt with a 58-run victory against Berwick Springs.

Turf 3 leading run-scorer Nuwan Mendis continued his strong season with another half century, while captain Nasrat Malikzada led the way with 66, Springvale going at just about a run a ball in reaching 5/238.

While Berwick Springs went down, they can take solace from the fact they reached 9/180, easily their highest score for the season.

Six batters got starts, but none were able to go on with it, skipper Braydon Hillman top-scoring with 36.

David Lucas opened the game up for Fountain Gate against Silverton, getting the first three wickets which gave the visitors momentum they were able to largely hold onto.

Lucas finished with four wickets and Mustaffa Waseem claimed three as Silverton managed 154, which was chased down comfortably, Rodni Kumara’s 55 off 70 leading the way.

Dandenong West continued its unbeaten season against Hampton Park, putting 174 on the board before Nuwan Kulasekara’s 4/11 off six helped his team bowl the Redbacks out for 88.

TURF 3 LADDER

Dandenong West 42, Coomoora 30, Fountain Gate 30, Lynbrook 24, Springvale 24, Silverton 18, Hampton Park 12, Berwick Springs 12.

FIXTURE – R9

Berwick Springs v Fountain Gate, Silverton v Springvale, Lynbrook v Hampton Park, Dandenong West v Coomoora.