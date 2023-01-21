Cranbourne searching for important win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s season goes on the line today against Keysborough at Rowley Allan Reserve in Turf 2 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Mick Sweeney’s men took on Keysy in round one, producing their most complete performance of the season, but there have been some holes in their performances since then.

With just two wins to their name so far this season, Cranbourne need a win to close the gap on the top four.

Keysborough will be looking to back up a strong performance against Doveton after just one win prior to Christmas.

Doveton this week travel to KM Reedy Reserve to play Heinz Southern Districts (HSD), which will be HSD’s first home game after drainage issues at the ground plagued the first part of their season.

Yet, it’s so far been a successful season for Craig Hookey’s men and they will hope to continue that against Doveton, which needs to find a way to put a stronger score on the board.

Narre Warren and Lyndale also have an important clash, with both teams sitting in the top four, so the match could go a long way to determining the final seedings.

Parkfield, meanwhile, will be desperate to cause an upset against top-placed Beaconsfield which is coming off its first loss of the season.

The Bears need the win to tug away from relegation talks – particularly given one of the Eagles or Keysborough will definitely get another win this weekend.