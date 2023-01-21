North Dandy to tackle Buckley in Turf 1

By Marcus Uhe

Lois Twohig Reserve will play host to match of the round in DDCA Turf 1 today as the fourth-placed Maroons of North Dandenong welcome Buckley Ridges to town.

Both teams enter the game coming off wins last weekend in the first fixture back following the Christmas break.

The matchups this week are a repeat of round two, the first game of the year after round one was washed out.

Buckley stormed to a dominant win at home on that occasion, dismissing the Maroons for 83 on the back of 4-7 from quick Hussain Ali.

A win for second-placed Buckley Ridges will see them continue to put pressure on ladder leaders Springvale South, who play host to Narre South.

Narre South will be hoping for a better outcome than their first encounter, which saw the Bloods romp to a 10-wicket win following Yoshan Kumara’s five wicket haul.

Hallam Kalora Park will be looking to bounce-back from their defeat at the hands of the Bloods at home last weekend when they face a struggling Berwick outfit.

Sitting on just two wins from seven outings so far, Jordan Cleland and his men need a win to get their season back on track, having not tasted victory since round five.

Barring the bizarre, one of Parkmore and St Mary’s will pick up their second win for the year in a battle between seven and eight on the table.

Parkmore’s only victory this year came against St Mary’s, who will no doubt be looking for revenge and an opportunity to move off the bottom of the ladder at Watcher Reserve.