Maroons quick under fire

By Marcus Uhe

North Dandenong bowler Zarak Aseel will face a DDCA tribunal hearing on Wednesday night following an altercation with Buckley Ridges’ Mahela Udawatte during the heated contest at Lois Twohig on Saturday.

A report was made by the field umpires against Aseel, a former Buckley player, for allegedly kicking Udawatte during the Maroons’ batting innings.

The incident is believed to have taken place when Udawatte was fielding a ball that reached the North Dandenong viewing area.

Both sides will prepare their cases prior to the hearing taking place.

Animosity was already in the air after North Dandenong claimed a catch that Buckley Ridges players believe should not have stood, as they believe the fielder’s momentum carried him over the boundary before he tossed the ball to a teammate.

Umpires believed the fielder had no case to answer, however, and Hadigallage Jayaratne was dismissed.

North Dandenong face Parkmore, Springvale South and Narre South in the next three weeks as they fight to maintain fourth place on the ladder.