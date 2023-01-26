New faces feature DDCA T1 Team of the Week

By Marcus Uhe

We’re all-rounder heavy this week, but as a selector you have to reward the best performances and pick players in form.

Just the one Blood makes the side, despite holding down top spot on the table, with Berwick the only club not represented.

St Mary’s make a welcome return to the team, with their big win over Parkmore, while a couple of superstars hold their spot from last week.

1 – Kasun Niranjana, St Mary’s

It hasn’t been a great season for the St Mary’s opener with five single figure scores including two ducks. But he bounced-back to form in style with 83, including four sixes and eight fours, in a 155-run opening stand. 3-25 from six overs with the ball made for a solid all-round performance with both his highest score and best bowling for the season.

2 – Daveen Kalansooriya, St Mary’s

It’s a St Mary’s party up top! Joins his mate Niranjana as the other half of the 155-run stand with 74 before he was run-out against Parkmore. Stiff not to get the gloves, too.

3 – Daniel Watson, Buckley Ridges

Bumped down to three from his opening position, but it was hard to go against the St Mary’s boys. Like Niranjana, he produced his best batting and bowling performance of the year, with 51 and 3-7 against North Dandenong to show he’s still got it. He’s only bowled three times this year but has taken wickets each time, a handy weapon for Ben Wright to call on if required.

4 – Jeevan Mendis, Narre South

Making a serious run for the Wookey Medal is the former Sri Lankan international. Turned the game with his leggies against Springvale South, taking 4-33 and made 63 from 70, as an upset brewed at Alex Nelson Reserve.

5 – Jaime Brohier, Parkmore Pirates

We’re a touch light-on for middle order bats this week but Brohier’s 41 at number seven for Parkmore earns him selection. This season’s personal best, he’ll be hoping it can propel him to a big remainder to the year as the Pirates fight-off relegation.

6 – Tahsinullah Sultani, North Dandenong

Offered some power hitting late in the chase against Buckley, and took a liking to Sanka Dinesh’s left armers, hitting a pair of big sixes to get off the mark at Lois Twohig to finish with 41.

7 – Troy Aust, Buckley Ridges

Made 48 with the bat to be Buckley’s second highest scorer and put on a show with the gloves. Four catches and a brilliant stumping while standing up to the stumps for Daniel Watson had him edging Kalansooriya for the keeper’s spot.

8 – Keppler Fernandez, St Mary’s

Made a mess of the Parkmore top order with a stellar haul of 6-48, only the second six-wicket bag this season after Mendis in round six, which also came against the Pirates.

9 – Lauchlan Gregson, Hallam Kalora Park

Find me a bowler disappointed with the figures of 7-2-26-3 and I will find you a liar. He grabbed the prized wicket of Matt Chasemore for the Hawks and another two more in the space of two overs to make life difficult for the Bears.

10 – Jarryd Straker, Springvale South

A super consistent year from the left-arm spinner continues. His wicket tally in games this season reads as follows: one, three, three, one, two, two, three. Another tidy performance of 3-32 against Narre South sees the twin-spin tandem with Mendis continue in Team of the Week.

11 – Nimesh Kariyawasam, Dandenong North

A five-wicket haul against Buckley backs-up consecutive hauls of three. But no figures on a scoresheet will top the quick’s excitement of back-to-back Team of the Week selections.