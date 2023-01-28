Aseel, Laghmani unavailable for Maroons following suspensions

By Marcus Uhe

North Dandenong will be short-handed for their trip to Parkmore today (Saturday) after two players were given one-game suspensions for indiscretions in last week’s fixture against Buckley Ridges.

Seam bowler Zarak Aseel was considered guilty by the DDCA Rules and Permits committee of breaching 42.3.1 of the Laws of Cricket and the DDCA Players Code of Behaviour on Wednesday night.

The seam bowler allegedly kicked an opponent, in Buckley Ridges’ Mahela Udawatta, while Udawatte was retrieving a ball during North Dandenong’s batting innings.

Imran Laghmani, meanwhile, was found guilty of equipment abuse, which is a set one-game penalty.

The club accepted the results of the hearing and will not appeal the verdicts.

The fourth-placed Maroons tackle the bottom-placed Pirates at Wachter Reserve on Saturday at 12.30, in what will be a vital clash to ensure they remain in the hunt for a finals position.