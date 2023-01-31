Intriguing results set up mouthwatering final month

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The weekend’s results in Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) competition have created a logjam for finals spots behind the still undefeated Dandy West.

The incumbent third and fourth, Lynbrook and Fountain Gate, both suffered defeats, allowing Springvale and Silverton to draw level on points, creating a mouth-watering climax to the season.

For Silverton, it was Jesse McCarthy that delivered.

The opener virtually carried his bat, scoring 116 before being dismissed in the final over, which led the victory against a Berwick Springs outfit out of finals calculations, but much more competitive since Christmas.

Having not passed 30 prior to Saturday, McCarthy got off to a flyer batting with Rob North at the top of the order, before combining with Trent Day in a 48-run partnership Day contributed just three to.

But it was his partnership with Hemal Ratnayake that was most damaging as both batters took it to the Berwick Springs attack as Silverton reached 4/210.

Internally, McCarthy is highly rated, viewed as a player who can play at a higher level.

The 20-year-old plays well in the V and had to be patient early with conditions and the pitch making it difficult to score from one end.

“We’ve seen signs and we have put a lot on his shoulders, maybe too much at times,” captain Clinton Gottinger said.

“He bowls (right arm mediums) first or second change, opens the batting and he’s our best fielder.

“Consistency is the only thing at the moment which is holding him back.

“He’s starting to mature and hopefully eventually he can push his cricket even further

“He knows he’s got talent but he’s not cocky, he talks himself down.

“Hopefully this is an innings that shows him what its like to make runs because he’s a natural talent, he just needs more self belief and urgency.

“If he’s switched on, there’s probably no better all-rounder in the league other than Nuwan.”

The skipper was also full of praise for Ratnayake.

“Hemal makes it look too easy out there,” Gottinger said.

“He’s a pure striker, beautiful batter, I haven’t seen anyone against us make scoring look as easy as he does so he’s been very impressive in his first year with us.

“They couldn’t bowl anywhere to him, it was chanceless and it took pressure off Jesse at the end after he had been in the whole innings.”

Berwick Springs were gallant in response with plenty of batters getting starts but they couldn’t match the tempo of Silverton’s innings.

Springvale’s victory came over Lynbrook thanks to an outstanding bowling performance.

Meanwhile, batting first, Springvale’s innings was a tale of two halves that ultimately equalled a total of 135 all out.

The hosts looked relatively stable at 1/52, lost 5/1 – thanks mostly to the bowling of Freddie Simpson – then Zubair Osmani and Scott Lindsay helped keep them in the game.

Then Pasindu Madushan took over.

Springvale had to take 10 wickets to win and Madushan took six of the last eight to suppress the Lynbrook batters which fell short by 19 runs.

Underlining the importance of Madushan’s attacking mindset with ball in hand, Lynbrook had more than six overs remaining when bowled out, so would’ve almost certainly reached the target if not for the inspired spell.

Dandy West, meanwhile, suffered an enormous scare against Fountain Gate, winning by two wickets in the final over after conceding 7/193.

Fountain Gate not only made that score, but did it without having an anchor of the innings.

Five batters reached 25 yet no-one went on with it, Raveen Kadirahettiarachchi’s 38-ball 33 being the highest score.

Like usual, Dandy West was able to take consistent wickets, led by three to Malinga Bandara, but Fountain Gate’s batters found it much easier to rotate the strike early in their innings than other opponents.

In pursuit, Anthony Brannan returned from a minor injury to play a captain’s knock which controlled the tempo of the run-chase after Dylan Diacono was solid up top with 35.

Brannan was dismissed for 68 off 77 with 21 left to get from the last three wickets, with Thushira Madanakyaka taking the responsibility.

Madanayake had 16 off 16 to his name heading into the final over with the team needing four for victory and he crunched a boundary off the first ball.

In the other game, Hampton Park gave Coomoora a scare, having them 5/62, but the Redbacks’ meek total of 117 meant the Roos didn’t have to panic.

Charith Fernando and Liam Hard built the necessary partnership to see Coomoora over the line after Malan Madusanka and Michael Klonaridis each took four wickets.