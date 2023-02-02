Team of the week: a top order to savour

By Marcus Uhe

This would have to be one of the stronger batting line-ups the DDCA Turf 1 rolling selection panel has assembled this season, as the big names and long-time contributors all enjoyed a big Saturday.

St Mary’s and Parkmore were the two sides not represented, as the top sides had their way with those fighting for a spot in the top four.

1 – Mitch Forsyth, Springvale South

Probably the easiest selection this week after his unbeaten 149 against St Mary’s. Hardly looked troubled as he racked-up his first century.

2 – Ryan Quirk, Springvale South

We love continuity at the top of the order and in the two Springy South boys that’s exactly what we get. The two put on 248 against St Mary’s as Quirk accelerated away from his competition as the associations leading run scorer, with 111 off 115. Would take the reigns as captain, if required.

3 – Leigh Booth, Hallam Kalora Park

On a wicket that did not appear easy to bat on (only one other batter reached 50 from the 13 that had a hit at Hallam Rec Reserve), Booth played the steady anchoring role in the chase of 177, with 91. Stiff to move down from his opening position to number three, but it was impossible to break-up the Bloods pair.

4 – Daniel Watson, Buckley Ridges

Another who could consider himself unlucky to not be opening the batting, but there can only be two openers in every side. The all-rounder blasted 85 against Berwick on Saturday and then had an influence with the ball, claiming the best figures of his side with 4-28.

5 – Jake Hancock, Berwick

Played a true captain’s knock, coming to the crease in the first over and providing much-needed resistance for his side with 71. Occupied the crease with Matt Chasemore for a 67-run stand to steady the ship.

6 – Harsha de Silva, Narre South

The only batter aside from the aforementioned Booth to reach 50 on that deck at Hallam, de Silva came to the crease at a tricky time for his side and top scored for the Lions with 50 off 78, his first half-century of the season.

7 – Rajitha Ranaweera, North Dandenong

Top scored amongst ‘keepers with 37 against Parkmore in the Maroon’s four-wicket win. Interestingly though, he did not claim a catch as five wickets that fell saw timber shattered.

8 – Muhammad Dawa Khan, North Dandenong

Kahn took to bowling in Turf 1 like a duck to water in his first time rolling the arm over this season. He bagged 6-39 in the Maroons’ win over Parkmore, in what were the best bowling figures for the week.

9 – William Whyte, Hallam Kalora Park

Had the Lions on the back foot from the get-go, taking two wickets in the opening over for the Hawks, then held his steady lines and lengths for the remainder of the bowling innings. Finished with 2-37 off his 12 overs.

10 – Sanka Dinesh, Buckley Ridges

Park Oval can be a tricky place to bowl for spinners but the left arm finger spinner was fantastic for Buckley, bowling tight lines and grabbing 3-35 off his eight overs against Berwick including the crucial wicket of Hancock on 71.

11 – Sushant Gupta, North Dandenong

Had Parkmore in all sorts, dismissing numbers one, three and four to have the Pirates fighting for their lives at 3-17. 4-47 off his 12 overs reflected an excellent day for the right-arm seamer, who would share new ball duties with Whyte.