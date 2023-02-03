Plenty riding on Turf 3 results

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Springvale and Silverton both have an opportunity to make a statement this Saturday in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition.

Springvale face Coomoora, the Roos’ 5-3 record this year belying their quality.

Two of Coomoora’s losses have been narrow ones to the undefeated Dandenong West, and while the club also had a slip-up against Silverton, it is widely viewed as one of the top-two teams in the competition.

Springvale, meanwhile, was favoured to make the top four entering the season but has been forced to play catch-up after some losses early on, but is on a roll, having won three of its last four to put it on the precipice of the top four.

While a Springvale win would not necessarily get the club into the four, it would loosen Coomoora’s stranglehold on second spot, creating a logjam of five teams fighting for three positions.

Silverton has won its last two but to stay in touch with the top four, it will need to get past a Dandy West team that bowled them out for 97 last time they met.

Third-placed Lynbrook will hope to bounce back against Berwick Springs to keep touch with the rest of the competition, while Fountain Gate will be expected to beat Hampton Park at Robert Booth Reserve.

Ladder: Dandenong West 54, Coomoora 36, Lynbrook 30, Fountain Gate 30, Springvale 30, Silverton 30, Berwick Springs 18, Hampton Park 12.

Fixture – Round 11: Coomoora v Springvale, Hampton Park v Fountain Gate, Lynbrook v Berwick Springs, Dandenong West v Silverton.