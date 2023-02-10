Turf 2 forecast

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Two massive games headline this weekend’s action in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 competition.

Narre Warren’s clash with Cranbourne will have an enormous say in which of the two clubs gets the final spot in the top four, while Beaconsfield face Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) in what will likely prove to be a showdown for top spot.

Five teams remain realistically in the hunt for finals with three home and away fixtures remaining.

Cranbourne currently sits outside the four, but has gained momentum since Christmas, particularly in the Eagles most recent outing against Parkfield when Mick and Peter Sweeney found form in a big partnership together.

With Narre currently a game clear of Cranbourne inside the top four, a loss would just about end the Eagles’ finals hopes.

A win, however, would put destiny in Cranbourne’s hands given the club’s superior percentage to Narre.

Cranbourne’s two games thereafter are against Doveton and Beaconsfield, two teams Mick Sweeney’s men lost to before Christmas but need to beat this time to assure a finals position.

The clash against the Tigers is a likely semi-finals precursor if Cranbourne and Beaconsfield win this weekend.

Narre has a tricky last couple of games, too, playing Parkfield then Heinz Southern Districts, and at least one of those would need to be won, even if Narre gets up this weekend.

Lyndale, sitting in third position, isn’t totally secured a finals spot, still needing a win from one if its last three fixtures: against Keysborough, HSD and Doveton.

None of the three teams out of the finals hunt are clear of relegation, leaving plenty to play for at the other end of the table.

Keysborough is a game off Parkfield and Doveton and the team relegated will largely hinge on two games.

Doveton face Parkfield this weekend with the winner keeping themselves safe of relegation.

If Doveton win this weekend, the final-round game between Keysborough and Parkfield would likely be a playoff to avoid relegation.

If Parkfield win this weekend, but lose to Keysborough in the final round, Doveton would possibly fall to eighth spot.

Further tightening matters, the three teams are relatively close on percentage; therefore, while Keysborough is unlikely to beat Lyndale or Beaconsfield in the next two weeks, making a fist of the contest could prove important.