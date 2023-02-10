Where the Turf 3 clubs sit

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With just three rounds remaining…just where do the finals aspirants in Turf 3 sit?

Just one game separates second-placed Coomoora and sixth-placed Silverton in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition.

Here is the situation for each club:

Dandenong West: Undefeated on top of the Turf 3 table, Dandy West is flying and assured top spot.

Coomoora: Having dropped two of its last three, Coomoora, widely seen for much of the season as the best batting side and prime challengers to Dandy West, is now no certainty to make the four. The Roos should take care of Berwick Springs in round 13, but in between that face Silverton and Fountain Gate. Winning one of those will almost certainly be enough given the strong percentage, but they lost to Silverton the first time around and the pressure will be on if the round 14 clash becomes a ‘win and you’re in’ game against Fountain Gate.

Springvale: Having won four of their last five, including the last two over Coomoora and Lynbrook after nearly defending 108 against Silverton, Springvale is suddenly the form team of the competition outside of Dandy West. This weekend’s assignment against Dandenong West will be tough and will set them back, before a clash with Fountain Gate will be decisive in determining the final seedings. A win would just about guarantee finals provided they beat Hampton Park the following week, while a loss would mean they would likely be out given a poor percentage.

Lynbrook: The clash with Fountain Gate this week will carry much more than six points. A loss would make finals tremendously difficult, given the next game is against Dandenong West, while a win would mean they could afford a hiccup against the ladder-leaders provided they beat Silverton in the final round of the home-and-away season.

Fountain Gate: So much hinges on Fountain Gate’s results for the whole competition. Are probably outsiders to make finals given the teams it has left to face: Lynbrook, Springvale and Coomoora. Fountain Gate will need to ride the pressure and win two games. The silver-lining is that each win they have will set back one of their top-four rivals. Destiny is in Fountain Gate’s hands. A win over Springvale and one other should be enough to make finals.

Silverton: Silverton’s poor percentage means it probably needs to win out to be a chance. But despite sitting a game and percentage out, the fact many of the top five still have games against each other, means, should the club be good enough to win out, a finals berth would almost certainly be waiting. Has Coomoora at home this week, before Hampton Park and Lynbrook.

Berwick Springs: Out of finals contention, Berwick Springs has been a bit stronger since Christmas, but its most important game is this week against Hampton Park. A win this weekend would virtually certainly keep them safe; a loss would see the Redbacks overtake them on percentage, putting Berwick Springs potentially in the firing line for relegation. Also has clashes with Coomoora and Dandenong West left.

Hampton Park: Will be able to put themselves on even points with Berwick Springs with a win this weekend. But the two teams’ percentages are so tight, that, unless it is a big win, the team relegated will likely depend on who is more soundly beaten in the last two weeks – provided neither Berwick Springs nor the Redbacks pull off an upset. James Kellett’s men still have Silverton on the tricky Robert Booth Reserve and Springvale after this weekend.