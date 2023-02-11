Lots riding on weekend Turf 3 action

By Jonty Ralphsmith

We’re at that point of the season.

Every game means something and each result matters.

Teams aspire to play finals, but in such a close Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition, the pressure heats up before the final four is locked in.

With the six teams still in contention facing off, and the other two fighting to avoid relegation this weekend, it is a bumper Saturday of action.

Springvale has the toughest task, needing to upset a still undefeated Dandenong West, which is coming off an annihilation of Silverton.

But if there is any club capable of putting an end to the undefeated season, it is Springvale, which has won four of its last five and is firming for finals.

For much of the season, Coomoora has looked the biggest challenger to ‘West, but Springvale beat the Roos on the weekend to prove its credentials and prime it for a huge home clash.

The Roos will be looking to bounce back from that result, their second loss in three weeks, with a win over Silverton.

Should Coomoora get up, Silverton’s finals chances would just about be gone, given its poor percentage.

But if Silverton bounce back, it will be right in contention for a finals position and in control of its destiny, while Coomoora would suddenly have pressure on just to secure a ticket to the semis.

Lynbrook, meanwhile, hosts Fountain Gate in what looks like an intriguing matchup.

Both clubs’ matches were washed out on the weekend against lower-ranked opponents, robbing each of a strong opportunity to assert themselves around the mark for finals.

Thus, each will be looking for a win to put themselves at least half a game clear inside the top four.

The other game, between Hampton Park and Berwick Springs, also has high stakes.

While neither is a realistic chance of making finals, the match will go a long way to determining which club avoids relegation.

Should Berwick Springs, a club promoted ahead of this season, win, they would almost certainly consign the Redbacks to the foot of the ladder.

However, a Hampton Park win would see the teams draw level on points.

With the clubs’ percentage so tight, it would then likely come down to who is more competitive in their final two fixtures – barring any upsets.