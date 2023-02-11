Mini-finals highlight Turf 2 action

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A mini-final and what will likely prove to be a playoff for top spot headline DDCA Turf 2 action this weekend.

Top-of-the-table Beaconsfield will head out to KM Reedy Reserve to take on HSD in a match that will have a big say on who takes out the minor premiership, with HSD currently sitting just half-a-game behind the Tigers.

Cranbourne, entering form at the right time of the season, has its most important clash yet against Narre Warren.

The Eagles, sitting fifth on the ladder, can’t afford to lose, or they will sit at least a-game-and-a-half outside the four with Narre tightening its grip on a top-four spot with two rounds to go.

Should the Eagles lose, they would be reliant on Lyndale losing out or Narre Warren losing its following two to make finals – provided they win.

Lyndale this week hope to get over the top of eighth-placed Keysborough and keep its unlikely quest for a top-two spot alive.

However, Keysborough, sitting a game behind Parkfield and Doveton cannot afford to lose.

Christo Otto’s men will hope to find a way past Lyndale to put pressure on the loser of the Doves’ clash with the Bandits, giving themselves a heightened chance of avoiding relegation.

The winner at Robinson Reserve, meanwhile, would just about clear itself of the danger of relegation.