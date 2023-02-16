Turf 1 Team of the Week

By Marcus Uhe

There’s a few names in this side dominated by Hawks, Lions and Bloods, after all three secured crucial wins on Saturday, while senior heads issued a reminder of their quality among the rest of the field.

1. Leigh Booth

Hallam Kalora Park

The veteran left-hander is rounding in to form nicely as we approach crunch time. His knock of 85 against Parkmore on Saturday was his third consecutive 50, after 91 in his last start against Narre South, and his fourth of the campaign. The only player to retain his spot from the most recent TOTW.

2. Jagveer Hayer

Hallam Kalora Park

The Hawks make it two from two to start the side, and with an opening partnership of 120, it’s hard to dispute. Hayer’s 61 from 92, in combination with Booth, set the foundation for their 243, which was comfortably too much for the Pirates.

3. Jordan Wyatt

Springvale South

Wyatt returns to a spot he’s largely made his own this year in the Team of the Week. Was given a life early in his innings and well and truly took advantage with 81 off 65 in the massive clash with Buckley Ridges away, which locked-in a top-two finish for his Bloods.

4. Jonty Jenner

Narre South

The Jerseyman notched his highest score of the year in Narre South’s critical win against North Dandenong to keep their finals chances alive, with 11 boundaries on his way to 77, his third 50 of the campaign.

5. Jeevan Mendis

Narre South

Was expensive, as the North Dandenong batters looked to hit him out of the attack on the smaller boundaries at Lois Twohig, but grabbed the big wickets of Ramneet Dhindsa and Clayton McCartney to peg the Maroons back. Finished 56 not out in the chase, to make for an excellent all-round contribution.

6. Ryan Hillard

Hallam Kalora Park

Capitalised on the excellent start provided by his opening pair by hitting-out against Parkmore with a quick-fire 51 off 30 late in their innings to push the total to 243, scoring his second half-century from three T1 games this season.

7. Paul Hill

Springvale South

Top-scored among wicketkeepers this week and took a blinder of a catch to remove his opposite number in Troy Aust, diving to his left down the leg side and gloving it in his left hand, among two other catches.

8. Yoshan Kumara

Springvale South

The Bloods opening bowler only bowled five overs but got the crucial wicket of Troy Aust on his way to 1/33, and made 54 off 44 with the blade when his side was in-need of late runs.

9. Michael Davies

Buckley Ridges

A stand-out game with the ball from the all-rounder, claiming 4-64, including the big wickets of Mitch Forsyth, Ryan Quirk and Jordan Wyatt to have Springvale South in-trouble. Missed-out with the bat, however, hence his selection down the order.

10. Lauchlan Gregson

Hallam Kalora Park

Another Hawk hitting his stride at the right time of year, grabbing his second three-wicket haul in three weeks on Saturday, against Parkmore. 3/24 off his eight overs included a sharp return catch off the blade of Niranjen Kumar.

11. Ethan Kolaritsch

Narre South

Kolaritsch claimed 2/30 with left-arm orthodox while the Maroons tried to up the run-rate late in the innings, but did well to maintain a steady head. He also played a crucial hand in a run-out, throwing the stumps down from the other end of the pitch to remove Imran Laghmani.