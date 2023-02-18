Top four look to keep charging

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Springvale’s clash with Fountain Gate looms as the match to watch in Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 action.

Springvale sit third on the ladder but is the form team of the competition, having beaten second-placed Coomoora and the previously undefeated Dandenong West in the past two games to propel it into third and just about finals certainties.

Fountain Gate, meanwhile, had an impressive win over Lynbrook last weekend to move a game clear inside the four, but needs to continue winning to secure a spot in finals.

Lynbrook will have to consign Dandy West to two consecutive defeats if it is to keep its season alive, hosting Anthony Brannan’s men.

Coomoora also needs a victory in its match against seventh-placed Berwick Springs.

The ‘Roos are equal on points with Springvale but have sat second virtually all season, with a loss likely to mean they need a win in the final round over Fountain Gate just to qualify for finals.

In the other game, Hampton Park faces Silverton, the Redbacks all but locked into bottom spot and Silverton essentially out of finals reckoning.