Everything riding on Coomoora v Fountain Gate

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Fountain Gate’s defeat of Springvale on the weekend – along with Lynbrook’s loss to Dandenong West – has just about locked in the top four in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition.

It currently reads: Dandenong West, Coomoora, Fountain Gate, Springvale.

But the placings of Coomoora, Fountain Gate and Springvale could change considerably, the final seedings to be determined by this weekend’s results.

If all results go as expected, the ladder will remain unchanged.

The key match going into the weekend is Coomoora v Fountain Gate.

If Fountain Gate can back up its win over Springvale by beating the Roos, they will jump to second and face Coomoora again in the semis.

Third is the lowest Coomoora can drop given its high percentage.

If Fountain Gate loses, it will drop to fourth, provided Springvale accounts for lowly Hampton Park.

The ladder will remain unchanged if both Fountain Gate and Springvale lose.

The only way the teams in the top four could change would be if Springvale is beaten by the Redbacks and Silverton defeat Lynbrook, with considerable margins needed in each match to make up the percentage difference.

Realistically, that won’t happen.

All Turf 3 followers’ eyes will this week be on Springvale v Fountain Gate.

FIXTURE – ROUND 14

Coomoora (2) v Fountain Gate (3), Silverton (5) v Lynbrook (6), Springvale (4) v Hampton Park (8), Dandenong West (1) v Berwick Springs (7).