Who wins the Wookey?

By Marcus Uhe

Sunday 26 February will see the DDCA crown the prestigious Alan Wookey Medal, awarded to the player adjudged the fairest and best in the Turf 1 competition.

Votes are awarded after each game in a 3,2,1 voting system by the umpires after games

There’s a number of contenders in the frame this year, so let’s take a look at the likely top five.

JEEVAN MENDIS

Narre South

375 runs at 53.6, 22 wickets at 16.9

The Sri Lankan superstar made an incredible impact on the competition this year, currently sitting in the top five of the leading run scorers tally and the leading wicket taker.

The thing with Mendis is that opponents feel that he can swing the game from anywhere. When players are checking the scores or asking about other games, the whereabouts of Mendis’ impact on the game is always something that comes to the front of their mind.

Likely vote-polling performances

Round 6 v Parkmore: 116 and 6-27

Round 8 v Berwick: 10 and 3-28

Round 9 v Narre South: 63 and 4-33

Round 12 v North Dandenong: 2-64 and 56 not out

RYAN QUIRK

Springvale South

460 runs at 57.5

He’s got a 42-run lead on the chasing pack for leading run scorer in the competition, with two hundreds and two fifties in the campaign to date, and top scored for his side on four occasions.

While voting can tend to favour all-rounders in this competition, sheer weight of runs can’t be ignored.

Likely vote-polling performances

Round 4 v North Dandenong: 64

Round 5 v Buckley Ridges: 74

Round 6 v Berwick: 107

Round 10 v St Mary’s: 111

JORDAN HAMMOND

Hallam Kalora Park

344 runs at 68.8, 16 wickets at 24.8

Can the defending champion defend his crown?

Aiming to be the first back-to-back Wookey Medallist since Steve Spoljaric in 2013-14 and 2014-15, Hammond has led from the front with bat and ball in a side right in the mix for a top-two position in the finals.

Likely vote-polling performances

Round 2 v Berwick: 54 and 1/35

Round 3 v Narre South: 2-45 and 84 not out

Round 8 v Springvale South: 40 and 2-41

Round 12 v Parkmore: 3/46 and 25

MICHAEL DAVIES

Buckley Ridges

196 runs at 32.7, 19 wickets at 15.3

Can “Slick” add the 2022/23 medal to his collection after claiming the prize in back in the 2017-18 season with HSD?

He’s only gone past 50 with the bat once, often coming-in late and needing to hit-out immediately, but it’s been his work with the ball where he’s stood-out, as one of the leading seam bowlers.

Likely vote-polling performances

Round 6 v St Mary’s: 6/20

Round 8 v Parkmore: 39 and 2/28

Round 9 v North Dandenong: 31 and 2/24

Round 13 v St Mary’s: 61 not out and 2/43

LEIGH BOOTH

Hallam Kalora Park

418 runs at 46.4

An absolute rock up-top for the Hawks who really felt his absence in the loss to Springvale South. Only Quirk has made more runs than him in Turf 1 this year, but may suffer in voting due to not bowling.

Likely vote-polling performances

Round 5 v Parkmore: 63

Round 9 v Berwick: 59

Round 10 v Narre South: 91

Round 12 v Parkmore: 85

Marcus’ tip:

THE TIP

The neck of Jeevan Mendis is going to be a little heavier come Sunday night with the Alan Wookey hanging around it.