Thompson turns Uncommon into reality

By David Nagel

Now Queensland jockey Ben Thompson was the feel-good story of an extraordinary day of racing at Sandown Lakeside on Saturday after experiencing the thrill of his first Group 1 victory.

Thompson – a born-and-bred Victorian – struggled to contain his emotions after his hit-and-run mission aboard Uncommon James, who delivered a brilliant performance to win the $750,000 Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1100m).

Thompson continued his perfect record on the four-year-old out of Cable Bay/Pickabee, making it four wins from four starts aboard the Steve O’Dea and Matt Hoysted-trained gelding.

A big weight turnaround saw Uncommon James reverse the result of his previous run in the Rubiton Stakes, where he was worn down on the line and ran second to Lofty Strike.

The pair ran one-two again on Saturday – but this time it was Thompson who landed the prize.

The Sunshine State raider was tickled pink after holding off the fast finish off Lofty Strike to secure his first win at the highest level of the sport.

“It means so much…it means everything,” Thompson said through crying eyes.

“Obviously it is one thing that every jockey dreams of but not many get to have ‘Group 1 winning rider’ next to their name.

“It is so lucky for it to have happened, it’s just the way it has panned out.

“Uncommon James is a horse I’ve had a lot to do with.

“I rode him in in his first ever jump out and I’d ridden him three times in Queensland for three wins.”

Thompson received a late call-up to ride Uncommon James after first-choice Ethan Brown could not make the 53.5kg required after Roch ‘N’ Horse compressed the weight scale with her entry.

“Just with the turn of events and getting the ride at the last hour after Roch ‘N’ Horse missed the Lightning (last week) to run today,” he said.

“Thank God it did and dropped the weight (scale) so I was able to ride him.

“A huge thanks to Steven O’Dea, Matt Hoysted and (owner) Caitlin Lavin, and the entire Lavin family for the ride.

“They’ve been a huge supporter of mine since making the move north and made riding winners a lot easier because their horses are so good.

“Just for it to happen here is so special.

“I learnt to ride and I did my entire apprenticeship in Victoria.

“I’m struggling to put two words together.

“For it to happen here it is almost meant to be – just amazing.”

Thompson said Uncommon James jumped so brilliantly that it almost created some issues.

“My guy jumped really well and after 50 to 100 metres I was thinking that I don’t know how Matt and Steve would be thinking – I don’t think they would have wanted me this close,” Thompson explained.

“I just had to trust him.

“I know the horse really well and he just travelled so well through the dip.

“Without riding him in the Rubiton last start, he did ride like a horse that has raced here.

“I was still traveling come the pole at the 300 and I had Zoustyle and I Am Me covered.

“He’s a serious horse and I’m sure we’ll her a lot more of Uncommon James.”

Thompson said his wife Steph, who was not at the track, deserved credit for her huge role in his success.

“She’ll be thinking ‘handbags and shoes,” Thompson said with a smile.

“She’s amazing.

“It is probably a cliché, behind every good man is a good woman.

“She’s my wife and she’s amazing.

“She makes my life as good as can be and this is every much for me as it is for her.”

Cranbourne trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace bagged training honours on the day with a winning treble, while other Group 1 wins went to Little Brose (Ben and JD Hayes) in the Blue Diamond and to Alligator Blood (Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott) in the Futurity Stakes.

Group 1 racing will move from Sandown to Flemington this week with the running of the time-honoured $1million Australian Guineas (1600m).