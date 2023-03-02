Star quality shines bright in Turf 3 Team of the Year

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The DDCA announced its Turf 3 Team of the Year at its award ceremony on Sunday. Star News Journalist Jonty Ralphsmith takes a close look at the players that had the biggest impact on the competition this season.

1. Nuwan Mendis (Springvale): Virtually won several games on his own for Springvale and is in ominous touch, having taken the Hampton Park attack to the sword with a quickfire 85 on the weekend. Always contributes with the ball as well.

2. Nuwan Kulasekara (Dandenong West): Bats in the middle-order for Dandy West who uses his calmness and experience to assess game situations and bat accordingly. Is crafty with the ball and has lived up to his reputation, with no team ever able to break even with him: he’s either got a ridiculous economy rate or multiple wickets – and generally both.

3. Rahoul Pankhania (Coomoora): Has set the standard in a strong Coomoora batting lineup. Scores his runs quickly without taking unnecessary risks which straight away puts his team on the front foot when it comes to run-rate.

4. Anthony Brannan (Dandenong West): The Dandy West skipper is an experienced campaigner who looks to control the middle period of the game for his team. He consolidates for later-order hitters where necessary, but he’s also shown this season he can be brisk. His leadership in the middle is an important asset.

5. Pasindu Madushan (Springvale): His contributions, particularly recently, have been crucial in taking the pressure off Mendis. Has just one half-century, but has passed 30 six times and gets handy wickets as well.

6. Hemal Ratnayake (Silverton): An early-season half-century for Ratnayake set his team up for an upset victory over Coomoora and he backed it up the following week with 82 not out to ensure Silverton scraped past Hampton Park. Generally got a start, and went on with it three times, in a reasonable season.

7. Dylan Diacono (Dandenong West): The clear standout of the wicket-keeping contingent with bat in hand, Diacono started the season on fire before having a quiet period and then scoring 52 on the weekend. Is steady opening the batting for Dandenong West as he looks to give them a foundation to build off.

8. Jesse Walia (Lynbrook): Lynbrook is probably guilty of over-relying on Jesse Walia – and brother Jay at times – but it speaks to their quality. Started the season with back-to-back four-wicket hauls with his best performance being against Dandy West when he got 5/17 off eight, opening the bowling and bowling a spell at the death to prove he can do it against the best in the competition.

9. Hasindu Waduge (Fountain Gate): The all-rounder has contributed some handy cameos as well as a half-century and started on fire with his right arm pace bowling. Had 14 wickets after the first four games and while he didn’t take as many wickets after Christmas, he still tended to contribute and was one captain Karan Singh could bank on.

10. Michael Klonaridis (Coomoora): Didn’t start the season in Coomoora’s best XI but the medium-pacer came in and took a hat-trick in his first game in the ones and has continued to take wickets. Those wickets stem the tide and prevent the set batters from teeing off at the back end. Has been given clear role by the Roos which he executes with aplomb.

11. Malan Madusanka (Coomoora): Finishes a strong season with ball in hand with 20 wickets, which perhaps doesn’t do justice to how important a role he plays and how he allows Coomoora to shape up with the ball. Got his rewards on the notoriously difficult Robert Booth Reserve, nabbing 4/24, his best figures of the season.

12. Rodni Kumara (Fountain Gate): The Fountain Gate spinner has three half-centuries with the bat, with his contributions this season helping relieve pressure off others and giving faith to those above him that there is depth in the batting order. With the ball, he’s able to turn it and doesn’t bowl the loopy fullies or half-trackers that are common in Turf 3 cricket.