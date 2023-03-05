Bucks burst Bloods’ bubble while Hallam hammer Maroons at home

By Marcus Uhe

Buckley Ridges has booked its place in consecutive DDCA Turf 1 grand finals after upsetting Springvale South by three wickets in Saturday’s major semi-final at Alex Nelson Reserve.

Bucks captain Ben Wright steered the chase home with one over remaining, finishing not out with a run-a-ball 41 for the visitors as they brought Springvale South’s undefeated season to a grinding halt.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first at home, a slow wicket and outfield made scoring difficult early in the Bloods’ innings.

Opening pair Mitch Forsyth and Ryan Quirk struck just one boundary between them in the first 10 overs as Wright turned to spin early in the contest.

Sanka Dinesh’s left-arm orthodox soon snuck through the defences of Forsyth for 16.

The arrival of Jordan Wyatt to the crease brought an immediate lift in intensity and intent, as he advanced down the wicket on his first and third ball to hit Dinesh for two boundaries.

His aggression would prove his downfall, however, brilliantly caught by Jake Cronin overhead in front of the Bloods’ bench on the straight boundary to send him on his way for 21.

Dinesh’s return to the attack in the middle of the innings brought Quirk’s innings to a close in the 28th over, adjudged LBW while attempting to sweep.

Cameron Forsyth compiled a steady 70 in the middle order, picking gaps in the field and rotating the strike with his fellow batters – who took a more assertive role in their partnerships.

But the inability to build long partnerships hamstrung the innings throughout, reaching 220 from their 45 for the chance to put their feet-up next week and qualify directly for the grand final in two weeks’ time.

Josh Dowling brought the fire and energy to the bowling crease immediately, sending Daniel Watson on his way for six at the end of the second over, spooning a catch to Mitch Forsyth at backward point.

The pressure was on Jayson Hobbs, returning for his first game since round 10 when he suffered a hand injury – and in the new position of number three.

This was due to the excellent recent form of Cronin, who had filled the vacancy at the top of the order brilliantly in Hobbs’ absence.

With Dowling steaming-in, a short ball outside off produced an edged cut shot from the blade of Hobbs, which was grassed by Wyatt at first slip and ran-away for four runs.

Hobbs and Cronin added 94 for the second wicket in what could prove to be a real discovery for Buckley.

The two handled the swirling pressure the Bloods built well, dealing with Paul Hill keeping wicket up to the stumps and close fielders in their eyeline on their way to making half-centuries.

The introduction of Blade Baxter to the bowling attack brought instant dividends, breaking the partnership in the 21st over when Cronin was caught on the legside boundary for 59.

Tension was rising throughout the left-armer’s over, as Hill appealed for two stumpings and Cronin responded with a lofted drive through cover before becoming Forsyth’s second catch.

Much like their clash in round 12, the game was sitting on a knifes edge at the halfway point of Buckley’s chase, and it prompted a shift in atmosphere at Alex Nelson.

The chatter and energy lifted between fielders and almost manifested a sharp three-wicket collapse that swung momentum back in their favour.

Wyatt made amends for the earlier drop by hanging-on to a sharp catch at cover to remove Mahela Udawatte for 15; Hobbs became Forsyth’s third catch on the square leg boundary for 50; and Troy Aust was stumped by his opposite number for five, as Jarryd Straker tightened the screws like he so often has throughout the season.

Very quickly 2/132 in the 29th over – with a set batter in Hobbs at the wicket – had become 5/149 with two new men at the crease in the 34th, as memories of their 3/0 crumble against the Bloods from three weeks prior came flooding back.

The responsibility fell to the skipper in Wright, and after struggling early against the spin of Straker, he began to sweep effectively and pluck the gaps.

He and Hadigallage Jayaratne put on 36 before Jayaratne was stumped, attempting a massive heave and misreading another delivery from Straker.

That brought Michael Davies to the wicket, who showed all his experience with a pair of huge straight sixes to swing the ascendency back to blue.

With 24 required off the final 24, Davies hit Straker for six, and slog-swept a four, to half the required runs.

While he departed before the final runs were scored, his 22 off 19 were critical in the chase, as Matthew Goodwright struck the winning runs at the end of the 44th over.

The Bloods will face Hallam Kalora Park next week for the chance to extract revenge on Buckley in the grand final and defend their Turf 1 crown, after the Hawks brought an end to North Dandenong’s season at home.

The Maroons started well with the ball, having sent both openers back to the sheds within the first eight overs.

Hawks coach Matthew Cox (81) hit his highest score of the season, combining with skipper Jordan Hammond (68) to diffuse any concerns after a shaky start.

But their 135-run partnership was not capitalised on by the lower order, as the Hawks set 236 for victory.

Having fallen to the Maroons at home two weeks ago, Hallam Kalora Park was as aware as anyone of what the Maroons can do, and their bowlers got them off to the perfect start.

Ramneet Dhindsa and Rajitha Ranaweera were both gone in the opening two overs as they fell to 2/4.

Javed Khan seemed unfazed, hitting 71 from 76 in a one-sided partnership with his captain, Clayton McCartney, before he became the first of Lee Brown’s four wickets.

Brown finished with 4/28 off his seven overs to sink the Maroons’ middle order.

Khan’s dismissal precipitated a collapse of 8/80 as the Hawks reflected the gap between the two sides on the ladder at the end of the year.

Lauchlan Gregson also finished with four wickets.

Springvale South won their only clash with Hallam Kalora Park this year, by three wickets at the Hawks’ nest, after their round one matchup was washed-out, making for an enticing preliminary final contest next week.