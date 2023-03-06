Sandown shining brightly on racing’s biggest stage

By David Nagel

While its feature Group 1 meetings are now finished for the Autumn – the dual tracks at Sandown Hillside and Lakeside will continue to play a key role in the metropolitan racing scene over the busy month of March.

The inner Lakeside track at Sandown will this Wednesday host the second of five consecutive midweek meetings at the track this month, pencilled in around some of the biggest race meetings of the Autumn Carnival.

Upcoming Saturday racing continues this week with the running of the time-honoured $1.5million Newmarket Handicap (1200m) at Flemington, before moving to Moonee Valley on Saturday 18 March for the $5million All-Star Mile (1600m).

It’s then back to Flemington on Saturday 25 March for the running of the $3million Australian Cup (2000m).

Impressively, Sandown played host to 17 group races in February, highlighted by four Group 1s.

Jacquinot won on protest over Gentleman Roy in the CF Orr Stakes on Saturday 11 February, before three Group 1s rounded out a bumper day of racing a fortnight later.

Little Brose won the Blue Diamond Stakes for Ben and JD Hayes, before Alligator Blood showed dogged determination to win the Futurity Stakes for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.

Former Victorian jockey Ben Thompson then secured his first group 1 victory aboard Uncommon James in the Oakleigh Plate.

Here’s a recap of the group races run at Sandown in February.

SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY

Group 3 Chairman’s Stakes (1000m) Winner: Zulfiqar.

Group 3 Bellmaine Stakes (13000m) Wrote To Arataki.

SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY

Group 2 Autumn Stakes (1400m) Glint Of Silver

Group 3 Blue Diamond Prelude (1100m) Barber

Group 2 Blue Diamond Prelude (1100m) Exploring

Group 3 Kevin Hayes Stakes (1100m) Rich Fortune

Group 2 Rubiton Stakes (1100m) Lofty Strike

Group 1 CF Off Stakes (1400m) Jacquinot

Group 3 Carlyon Cup (1600m) Pounding

SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Group 2 Angus Armanasco Stakes (1400m) Shuffle Dancer

Group 3 Mannerism Stakes (1400m) Espiona

Group 3 Zeditave Stakes (1200m) Recommendation

Group 2 Autumn Classic (1800m) Pericles

Group 2 Peter Young Stakes (1800m) Steinem

Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m) Little Brose

Group 1 Futurity Stakes (1400m) Alligator Blood

Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1100m) Uncommon James