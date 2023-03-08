Western Park team to beat

By Jonty Ralphsmith

WARRAGUL AND DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

After proving far too strong with the bat, top-placed Western Park flexed its muscle with the ball bowling its possible grand final opponent out for just 119.

Evergreen skipper Sam Batson showed his class with a steamy opening spell of bowling to leave Catani out of the contest almost before their batting innings began at 3/5.

Only a Daniel Vela half-century was able to keep the scoreboard respectable.

Fighting to climb into the top-four, Jack Pandolfo led Ellinbank to victory over Drouin.

Defending just 120, Pandolfo claimed 6-16 off 12, while Sean Masterson sustained pressure up the other end with 3/24 off 18.

A 23-run final-wicket partnership between Jonathan Bell and Boyd Bailey was the only resistance shown to the Ellinbank onslaught.

A well-built 92 to Yashan Samrasinghe has helped Longwarry finish its up-and-down campaign on a high.

It was a nervy run chase as four relatively quick wickets had Longwarry 7/95 needing 155.

No-one was really able to get going up the other end with Samrasinghe, but lower-order players Dom Pullen and Matthew Aslett were able to survive and allow the set batter to do the run-scoring which got Longwarry over the line.

Yarragon, meanwhile, was bundled for 88 chasing 195 against Hallora.

In semi-finals this week Western Park take on Ellinbank at Western Park, and Hallora will host Catani at Hallora.

VICTORIAN SUB-DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

A 98-run partnership between Sasith Udayangana and Tyrell Panditharatne (47) helped setup a 19-run with for Endeavour Hills over Balwyn.

That pair helped the visitors reach 186 before opening bowler and skipper Chris Pereira looked likely in both his spells, finishing with three.

Balwyn looked to have the momentum at 5/144 before Pereira got set batter Toby Booth out which changed the course of the match as the tail fell quickly thereafter.