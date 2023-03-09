Clubs to cash-in on canteen cash

By Marcus Uhe

The North Dandenong, Parkfield and Carlisle Park Cricket Clubs will each receive a grant of up to $5000 as part of Cricket Victoria’s 2023/23 Canteen Grants program.

The three clubs were part of 12 chosen from a field of 132 applicants in the 2022/23 season.

Clubs have used the funding to support a range of necessary upgrades, including electrical upgrades, new refrigerators, and oven replacements over the five years of the program to date.

Among the projects to have been funded are 32 refrigerators, electrical upgrades to 26 club canteens, the replacement of 14 ovens and the replacement of appliances including bain-maries, pie warmers and dishwashers.

Cricket Victoria Chief Executive Nick Cummins said the record number of applicants highlights the importance of this funding in assisting clubs, volunteers and communities.

“It’s pleasing to be able to provide funding to support projects at 12 clubs this year and also to better understand the current circumstances and challenges at clubs across Victoria,” Cummins said.

“Over the five years the Canteen Grants program has been running, almost $300,000 has been provided to Victorian cricket clubs to upgrade their facilities, which is an outstanding result.

“We thank our major partner, CitiPower, for their continued and generous support of Victorian cricket and community clubs in our state.”