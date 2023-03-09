Turf 3’s best of the best face off

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West has been the powerhouse team in DDCA Turf 3 all season and favourite to rebound straight back into Turf 2 in this weekend’s grand final.

Coomoora has been its biggest challenger with a strong batting lineup that seems to go at 4.5 runs an over effortlessly.

As the season has continued, bowlers have become clearer on their roles and in recent weeks the Roos have kept some high-quality opponents to modest totals.

It will just be a matter of Coomoora continuing to do what has worked for them for longer than they are accustomed to with the ball, given Dandy West has so much talent.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE SEMIS: Both teams had relatively straight-forward wins. Dandy West easily chased just over 100 against Fountain Gate and was a class above, while Lance Baptist got going for Coomoora. His 60 helped Coomoora pass Springy’s 138 comfortably, if not for a late mini collapse, and he also got the big wicket of Nuwan Mendis.

WHAT DECIDES THE GRAND FINAL

WHO IS DEEPER: It’s no coincidence that by far the two deepest teams, in a competition where clubs often drop off quickly outside of their big guns, are the ones in the grand final.

The best illustration of how well Dandy West is batting this season is that Shaun Weir, who won the batting average for the club last season, sits fifth this time around.

If one doesn’t get you with the bat for Dandy West, another will.

They combine power and patience, experience and youth, spinner and seamer-dominant.

Putting trump cards Bandara and Kulasekara in the lower-middle order is an indication of how much trust they have in the individuals and system to play their own game.

With the ball, Weir’s leggies play second-fiddle to Bandara, and first-change seamers are always in the game given Kulasekara slows the scoring rate upfront.

Coomoora, meanwhile, has half a dozen players with experience at a higher level.

As much as being a key grand final determinate, the depth incites optimism that the winner won’t bounce straight back down next season, as Doveton has.

HOW COOMOORA TACKLES NUWAN: The two home-and-away clashes between the clubs have only been won by Dandy West because Kulasekara has got them out of jail.

The first via three late sixes, the second with a five-wicket haul.

If the naturally stroke-making Roos’ openers can contain themselves against Nuwan, and not overplay the others so as to give their wickets away, scoring opportunities will come.

A wicketless opening spell from Kulasekara will likely make the grand final tremendously tight.

With the ball, they’ll hope to keep it simple and not get overawed, making him have to generate the scoring opportunity and feel the pressure of his reputation.

WHO EXECUTES THEIR ROLES: It’s the old cliché but in a match that could genuinely go either way, it feels like this it could come down to a couple of moments.

Can Dyl Diacono see off the new ball?

Will one of Nathan Power or Anthony Brannan bat through and control the flow, setting it up for Kulasekara and Malinga Bandara at the back end?

You’d expect those former internationals to hold their nerve.

Can Adam Reid continue to keep it tight knowing batters will go after him as they have all season to counter Kulasekara’s economy rate?

For Coomoora, can one of Dean Krelle, Rahoul Pankhania, Nick Suppree or Lance Baptist stick around and get a-big free-flowing score as they’ve all shown they’re capable of?

Spinners Malan Madusanka and Baptist will need to hold their nerve, despite a deep batting lineup, to allow Mick Klonaridis to be on the front foot when he bowls his death overs.

THE TIP

Dandy West will deliver when it matters most and take home the coveted flag.