The most special day of all

By David Nagel

With the Casey Cardinia grand final between Kooweerup and Cardinia looming large, we take a look back in time, to the last 15 editions of the WGCA/CCCA Premier Division decider.

2007/08 Catani 1/108 def Beaconsfield 107

Catani roll Beaconsfield cheaply on day one thanks to great bowling from Paul Govaars (5/15), Lionel Sexton (2/26) and Luke McFarlane (2/31). Six Tigers made it to double figures but Ryan O’Connor top scored with 18 in an innings that lasted 62 overs. Craig Stone (54 not out) then led Catani to victory with solid support from opening partner Owen Fitzpatrick (18) and young-gun Russell Lehman (29 not out). There was not a dry eye at Perc Allison Oval as captain-coach Nic Close lifted the premiership cup with Catani stalwart and cancer survivor Bev Hobson.

2008/09 Cardinia 9/239 def Kooweerup 170

After winning the toss at Perc Allison, skipper Mark Cooper (83) was one of four calm heads that led Cardinia to a winning score on day one. Opener Cooper and number-five Ben Darose (48) laid the groundwork before Luke Turner (19) and Dwayne Doig (18) made some crucial late runs. Shane Dole (4/74) and Paul Bright (3/51) were best for the Demons, who had a horrible start to their run-chase. The Demons were 4/47, then 7/89, before Steve Johnson (31) and Matt Davey (36) put some respectability into the scorebook. Off-spinner Doig was magnificent, opening the bowling with Adam Hobson (2/53) on day two and taking 6 for 67 off 35.3 overs, including 11 maidens.

2009/10 Kooweerup 8/278 def Cardinia 224

The first of a remarkable seven flags in 11 years for Kooweerup, with openers Chris O’Hara (98) and Michael Giles (42) putting on 88 for the first wicket to set the tone for the match. O’Hara then forged on, sharing a 116-run partnership with Travis Canavan (75) to take the game away from the Bulls. Dwayne Doig was once again incredible for Cardinia, bowling unchanged for the entirety of the Demons’ innings to take 6/93 off 40 overs. Mark Cooper (79), Ben Darose (54) and Luke Turner (36) battled hard for the Bulls in the run-chase, but it was Shane Dole (4/52) and emerging spinner Matt Bright (4/57) who bowled the Demons to victory at Perc Allison.

2010/11 Beaconsfield 238 def Cardinia 229

Beaconsfield skipper Justin Stanton called correctly at the toss conducted by umpires Norm Berry and Ted Jordan and chose to bat first. Stanton (12) was the first to go, but then watched on as class acts Brad Miles (77) and Kris Fletcher (51) produced a 92-run stand. Troy McDermott (23) was also effective for the Tigers, before becoming the first of four run-outs. Neil Barfuss (3/40) was best for the Bulls on day one, before a thriller ensued on day two. The Bulls looked gone, with Mark Cooper (0) and Barfuss (4) back in the sheds early as Cam Henry (4/43) ran riot. Steve Paterson (26) then fought hard at the Officer Rec Reserve to keep hopes alive before Ben Darose (82) guided the lower order to near victory. Numbers eight, nine and 10 – Mark Andolfatto (36), Luke Turner (18) and Dean Henwood (33) – almost pulled one out of the fire before McDermott (2/20) had Henwood caught by Jason Dodd to begin joyous celebrations.

2011/12 Kooweerup 7/114 def Tooradin 113

What a fantastic game of high-pressure cricket! Kooweerup was always in control on day one after opener Paul Bright (2/17) removed the dangerous Tom Hussey (6) and Cal O’Hare (0) in an early onslaught. Opener Brenton Adams (25) dug deep for the Gulls, and found a willing ally in Aaron Avery (31), before Sam Clarke (22) made some valuable late-order runs to push the score into triple figures. The Seagulls then fought back magnificently, with Aaron Avery (2/15) taking the late wicket of Shane Dole (8) to have the Demons 5/56 overnight. That soon became 6/59, before skipper Travis Canavan (16) and Matt Davey (37 not out) produced a 52-run partnership where every single run was greeted with applause. While not his highest score, this was Davey’s best-ever knock for the Demons, while Canavan couldn’t stop smiling after a nervous two-hour night’s sleep.

2012/13 Tooradin 266 def Merinda Park 156

A champion becomes a legend.

Sorry to steal your Makybe Diva line Greg Miles, but Tom Hussey (146) produced an absolute masterclass to lead Tooradin to an emotive victory over Merinda Park. The nature of the grand final defeat 12 months earlier had the Seagulls hungry for success, and Hussey dominated from ball one after skipper Aaron Avery (41) won the toss and decided to bat first at Devon Meadows. The Hussey/Avery partnership of 91 for the fourth wicket was the highest for the match and helped overcome some strong bowling from Dylan Cuthbertson (4/37) and Jess Mathers (3/86). Despite 48 from Andrew Martin, the Cobras were never a sniff on the second day as Steve Hamill (5/32), Avery (2/37) and Cal O’Hare (2/44) made sure Hussey’s magnificent innings would be remembered for all the right reasons.

2013/14 Kooweerup 158 def Cardinia 126

A miserly 32 runs was the top score in this season-decider as intense pressure bowling told the story of the contest. Kooweerup skipper Michael Giles (30) won the toss and batted first at Holm Park Reserve and things looked promising after a 53-run stand between Giles and Chris O’Hara (29). But Neil Barfuss (5/51), Troy Darose (2/14) and Dean Henwood (2/34) worked hard to turn the tide and the Bulls were very-quickly well on top. The Bulls were almost through the Demons at 6/104, but a crucial innings from Matt Bright (25) would prove extremely valuable. Kooweerup took consistent wickets on day two with O’Hara (4/38 off 26) and Shane Dole (3/21 off 21.2) bowling the Demons to victory against their arch-rivals.

2014/15 Kooweerup 179 def Cardinia 126

Basically a rinse and repeat of the grand final between the same teams, at the same venue, from 12 months earlier. Neil Barfuss (6/46) once again gave everything for the Bulls, who took on the best that Chris Bright (55) and Matt Davey (45) had to offer to restrict the Demons to a gettable score. But once again the Bulls failed miserably in reply, with Travis Welsh (31) and Barfuss (26) the only players to work their way past 20. Davey (3/37) was best for the Demons with the cherry, with able support from Ron Bright (2/30) and Chris O’Hara (1/34 off 18), as the demons restricted the Bulls to the exact same score from 12 months earlier.

2015/16 Pakenham 7/218 def Kooweerup 217

The first grand final to be played at the home of the highest qualifier was an absolute beauty, with Toomuc Reserve buzzing until well after the final ball was bowled. This was an even-tussle between bat and ball on day one, with Russell Lehman (2/59 off 35) bowling an incredible spell for the Lions, keeping things tight and allowing off-spinner Jason Williams (5/22 off 4) to cash in late when the Demons were hungry for quick runs. Jess Mathers (49), Chris O’Hara (41) and Jacob Bardwell (34) combined well to set the Lions a difficult grand-final run-chase. Day two followed the same path as the opening day’s play, with Chris Smith (44) and skipper Dom Paynter (36) keeping the Lions on track. But, from 3/122, the Lions fell to 6/125, after Mathers (3/80) and O’Hara (2/39) ripped through the middle order. The final act of an extraordinary season belonged to Lions’ keeper Rob Elston (34 not out) and Ben Shipperd (47 not out) – who added their names to Lions’ folklore with a stubborn 72-run unbeaten stand.

2016/17 Kooweerup 113 def Pakenham 108

In our humble opinion…the best grand final of the last 15 years!

What a game, what a finish, and what a way to call half-time on four consecutive premiership deciders between these two great teams. The Demons – 4/14 at one stage – limped their way to 113 thanks to a typically vigilant knock from opener Chris O’Hara (44), who was the eighth batter dismissed. Jason Williams (4/36 off 20) and Tommy Tyrrell (3/17 off 14) were both superb for the Lions, who simply couldn’t withstand a withering spell of bowling from Jess Mathers (5/50 off 25) and John Bright (2/27) at the end of the day’s play. A pumped-up Mathers and Bright bowled with rapid pace, reducing the Lions to 4/12 from five overs…with all four wickets falling with the score on eight! The Lions were then 6/44 on day two, before Williams (29) and Rob Elston (33 not out) put on a 45-run partnership. The Lions were now 6/89 and requiring 25 runs with four wickets in hand. Mather then removed Williams, Sean Gramc (4) was bizarrely run out, before O’Hara trapped Tommy Tyrrell in front to leave the Demons requiring one wicket and the Lions 11 runs. Elston then watched from the other end as O’Hara bowled youngster Tom Jones (0) to end a contest that no-one will forget in a hurry.

2017/18 Kooweerup 7/275 def Pakenham 126

Mark Cooper (101) and Jess Mathers (9/49 off 28) take a bow!

Kooweerup skipper Cooper won the toss and elected to bat first and battered the Lions into the ground with a brilliant century containing five boundaries and three sixes. Chris Bright (63) was at his imperious best, while Chris Smith (5/54) refused to wave the white flag for the Lions despite the carnage happening around him. Day two was special – and special for one reason alone – for the performance of Mathers. The Demons star demolished the Lions, being solely responsible for having them 5/23 and then 6/30 at one stage, before taking the wickets of Jason Williams (16), Rob Elston (32) and Sean Gramc (24) to sit on the precipice of a 10-wicket grand final haul. But bloody Paul Bright ruined it, taking a wicket with his only ball of the match to leave the Demons as 149-run victors.

2018/19 Pakenham 6/164 def Kooweerup 161

Signing Dale Tormey was a huge boost for Pakenham heading into the 2018/19 season and the gun all-rounder produced his best on grand final weekend. Kooweerup skipper Mark Cooper elected to bat first, but apart from Mitch Cammarano (50) the Demons had no answers as Tormey (4/30 off 19) and Jason Williams (3/32 off 18) put the home-side to the sword. Jess Mathers (2/41) and Luke McMaster (2/64) then had the Lions in trouble at 2/14 in reply, but vital knocks from Jack Anning (32) and Tormey (61) had the Lions back on track at 5/128. The experienced pairing of Troy McDermott (20 not out) and Rob Elston (23 not out) then made sure there would be no grand final tremors…making it two wins each for the Lions and Demons over a four-year stretch with an unbeaten 36-run stand.

2019/20 Kooweerup def Pakenham

The grand final was abandoned in 2019/20 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kooweerup was awarded the premiership after being the highest grand-final qualifier of the two semi-finalists. Kooweerup (163) defeated Clyde (88) in one semi-final, with Jess Mathers (6/33) and Patrick Lawson (5/40) being best for the respective teams, while Pakenham (4/191) proved too strong for Tooradin (187). Troy McDermott (4/35) and Jason Williams (3/48) did most of the damage for the Lions, before Chris Smith (67 not out) and Ben Maroney (60) guided the successful run-chase.

2020/21 Cardinia 9/111 def Kooweerup 83

The grand final of 2020/21 had a fresh new look with a one-day contest taking place at a slow Gunton Oval. The Covid-pandemic led to a late start (November 14) to the season, hence the one-day format. The Bulls had developed a harder-edge under new skipper Jake Prosser and the that fresh approach led to premiership glory. Despite making just 9/111 – led by 29 from veteran Justin Berry – there was no panic from the home side, who had defended small totals all season. Travis Wheller (3/24), Prosser (2/12) and Dwayne Doig (1/9) all bowled impressive eight-over spells, while Dean Henwood (2/17) was also prominent on a day of very few highlights. This was an emotional premiership for the Bulls – their first since 2009 – given the recent passing of much-loved life members Ian Campbell and Wayne Snooks. Ricky Campbell, the son of Ian Campbell, was a member of the premiership team.

2021/22 Tooradin 7/161 def Cardinia 125

Destiny was finally delivered for Tooradin, who claimed its first flag since 2013 with a comfortable victory over Cardinia – who had fought their way to the big dance from fourth place. Russell Lehman (51) and Josh Lownds (25) played consolidating innings for the Gulls, but it wasn’t until Brad Butler (46 not out) launched his assault – off 29 balls with four boundaries and two sixes – that the Seagulls were on top. Travis Wheller (3/21) bowled beautifully for the Bulls, but was one of the first victims of their 40-over run chase. Alex Nooy (1) and Wheller (3) both fell cheaply to Lehman (4/24) who celebrated his third premiership with three separate clubs (Catani 2008, Pakenham 2016) with a man-of-the-match performance. Lownds (2/12), Dylan Sutton (2/20) and Steve Hamill (2/32) were able understudies for Lehman, while skipper Cal O’Hare experienced the thrill of taking the winning catch. This was a massive win for the Gulls, long regarded as one of the most talented teams in the competition but one that had not translated that skill into premiership success.