13-year-old helps team to grand final win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A 13-year-old has led the Fountain Gate fourth XI to a comfortable premiership win on the weekend.

Nadim Nazif opened the bowling with his right-arm seam up options and claimed 5/8 to help bowl Hampton Park out for 80 at Max Pawsey Reserve which was chased down with three wickets in the shed.

A standout junior, from a club which has seen a generational shift in recent times, there’s great optimism that he could push into the First XI in the near future for Fountain Gate.

“He can bowl inswingers and outswingers,” said clubman Justin Smith.

“He’s talented, got a smooth action and is a natural cricketer who’s willing to learn.

“He’s a real x-factor and we’re excited to see him develop in the next few years.

“It’s an outstanding result for him to believe in himself.”

Fountain Gate has dominated the E Grade Dandenong District Cricket Association competition this season, with the premiership also providing a swag of other storylines for the club.

Wayne Dart, former president Michael Kelaart, ‘keeper Turhan Khalil, Tim McLaren and skipper Ravinder Taneja are all committee members who have helped guide the club this season.

All have helped Fountain Gate maintain a reputation of developing strong junior cricketers amid upheaval, the Covid-19 pandemic and the difficulty of the Turf club being without a home venue this season.

Khalil, an aggressive leg-side dominant opener, got 20 upfront for Fountain Gate in response, before middle-order bat Vivian Vyas top-scored with 21.