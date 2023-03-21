Otters romp into national titles

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Oasis Otters Swimming Club is making giant waves on the national stage.

Of just 45 members, eight of them are set to compete nationally next month.

Andrew Dinh, 14, is set to compete in eight Multi-Class events including freestyle, breaststyle, backstroke and individual medley at the 2023 Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast.

Giorgia Hyde, 14, will compete in four events in freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly.

And Bronwyn Zheng, 13 will compete in three events in butterfly and breaststroke.

Jayden McEwan, 15, Henry Han, 15, Daniel Atkinson, 14, and Brady Thomassen, 17, will take part in the 4 x 50 metre medley relay.

A week later, Kelvin Tran, 23, will enter the 400-metre freestyle Multi-Class event in the 2023 Australian Swimming Championships.

They will be supported by head coach James Lin and assistant coach Bridget Lin.

Otters president Simone Thomassen said they’re part of a “small, little club” with a focus on elite competition.

“James (Lin) is a driven and an open coach. He’s always been about ‘what can we do to help’, and he’s got the drive to take whoever wants to go.”

The “family-oriented” club bonds at shared breakfasts and builds a “community connection”.

“We’ve sponsored a lot of kids go interstate and compete if their families are having financial issues. It’s like our point of difference.

“We take pride in ourselves that we open our doors and include everyone. We say ‘come on in, what will you bring?’”

The Otters’ home pool is set to be replaced by the $98.4 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, which will a 50-metre Olympic-size pool.

The club hopes the design will include a spectator grandstand for regional events.

The 2023 Australian Age Swimming Championships are on 7-15 April, followed by the 2023 Australian Swimming Championships on 17-20 April.