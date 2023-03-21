Rays go down in first match of season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong Stingrays girls season has started with a gritty 6.7 43 to 5.2 32 loss in hot conditions at Hastings against a well-drilled Sydney Swans Academy side.

The ‘Rays led by just 12 points at quarter time despite controlling the game and having a heavy breeze advantage, the Swans able to dictate from the middle thereafter despite Dandenong’s outside run.

One who stood out from the Dandenong engine room was Meg Robertson.

The club sees her as a player who could push into Vic Country and she was bullocking on her own in tough conditions, against the tide, all day.

Abbie Tregalis kicked one goal and provided energy inside 50 for her team, while Kaya Dalgleish and Beaconsfield’s Abbey Dibben finished with two each.

Vic Country representative Sophie Butterworth’s preseason also bore fruit.

Having played most of her footy up forward as a junior, she was swung into defence when Sydney had the wind advantage, taking several intercept marks and using her left foot to good effect.

The ‘Rays will be looking to bounce back next week at Deakin University against Geelong Falcons, which got a first-up win.