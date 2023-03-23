Boys ready to fire in 2023

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong Stingrays boys kick off their Coates Talent League campaign this weekend against Geelong Falcons at Colac.

The ‘Rays will again be led by boys coach Nick Cox with AFL-academy prospect Cooper Simpson and Harry DeMattia taking the reins as co-captains.

Simpson has been a clear leader for the club in pre-season despite battling glandular fever, with his credentials in that space underlined by the fact that the polished midfielder was given the reigns for a period in 2022 when Dandenong’s best players were missing.

DeMattia, meanwhile, got exposure at the level last season in a variety of positions and brings professionalism, having been in elite level cricket and footy environments.

Billy Wilson, Kobe Shipp and Harvey Langford round out the leadership group.

The club plays 13 home and away games, while the best players in the region will also get the opportunity to compete for Vic Country in the national championships against the best in the country.

The Stingrays last season made the grand final and while the club will be keen to back up that effort, more important will be promoting individual prospects.

The ‘Rays had three boys drafted in 2022 and have set themselves up for 2023 with plenty of this year’s crop getting a run in the league last season as bottom-agers.

“We’ve got a little bit more height and marking power than we did last year so we’re looking forward to utilising that,” Cox said.

“We have some players who are getting their opportunity at Vic Country level and rated okay but overall we’re a little bit ahead of where we were at last year.”

Cox highlighted the increased resources available to the program to improve the fostering of talent.

One man who has come on board and been taken to by the players is boxing coach Craig Lineham, which has improved the fitness and grit of the group.

“We grind away with footy all the time, and when we see different aspects to players, it’s interesting to see how they react to it,” he said.

“A couple have become better in the contest after the boxing so that’s been a massive tick.”

Below is an overview of some of the prospects from the Dandenong Journal region.

KOBE SHIPP: An intercepting defender who got to play a lot of Talent League footy last season, expect him to get an opportunity to match it with some tough opponents this season. That aerial presence was on show in the under-17 all-stars game on the MCG, played on AFL Grand Final day, which capped off a strong year. When he does get the ball, he’s able to set Dandenong up from behind the ball with his kicking while he may also be seen on a wing in 2023.

KADE DE LA RUE: Played mostly high-forward last season but expect De La Rue to get some opportunity in the midfield this season. The son of former Stingray Ben, Kade ruptured his ACL in 2021 but the setback seems to have steeled him more than set him back as he put on significant size. Has the ability to breakaway from stoppage and has a tidy skill-set.

JACK WILSON: A small forward who had plenty of exciting moments in 2022. Wilson, who played senior footy for Hampton Park in Division 2 of the Southern League as a 16-year-old in 2021, will look to build a more consistent block of form in 2023 and show he can hit the scoreboard, set it up and apply pressure. The son of former Redbacks coach, Nathan.

JOZIAH NANNUP: One who wasn’t part of the program last season, Nannup has likeable athletic traits and enough upside to suggest he could impact at the level. Did well at the preseason testing day all players took part in and there are high wraps on him out of Doveton Doves. Has pace that will be used mostly up forward. A wildcard to watch.

SAM FRANGALAS: A big-bodied inside midfielder, Frangalas was another who played the under-17 all-stars game on AFL Grand Final day. He loves the physicality, thrives on winning it in-and-under and attacks it with brute strength. Feeds well to the runners and will also hope to show that he can kick it well, go forward and hit the scoreboard. Having matched it with the big bodies and learnt the lessons of 2022, he has a platform to take a big step forward in 2023.

RIAK ANDREW: The brother of Gold Coast’s Mac, Riak had his 2022 erased by injury so is one who will create plenty of talk among AFL recruiters. Is a similar type of player to his brother, albeit perhaps isn’t blessed with the same height. The Beaconsfield junior is still very raw and will hope to show enough glimpses as a mobile key-position prospect so a club is willing to take a punt on him. Will miss the first handful of matches.

OTHERS: Simpson is a Mornington Peninsula product who has already done plenty right to catch the eye of recruiters. A Mount Martha product, he’s polished, wins his own footy, can go forward and has put on muscle in preseason so will be one to keep a close eye on.

Mount Eliza’s Ziggy Toledo-Glasman will split his time between the ‘Rays and Casey in the VFL, as a 19-year-old.

Was a draft smokey last year, showing likeable traits as a key forward, where he’ll again play for Dandenong in 2023.

Coren Giliam has shown promise at local level for Fountain Gate, Berwick Springs’ Matt Nelson was very good at the level last year and could push up to Vic Country and Ziggy Nosiara is a familiar name, his brother, Hugo playing reasonably for the ‘Rays in 2022.

The Gippsland Power, meanwhile, will start its season against Murray on Sunday.

The Power will again be led by coach Rhett McLennan, while Drouin prospect Seb Amaroso will skipper the side.

He played as a pressure forward last year but will this season look to show his capabilities as a tough on-baller.

For a full overview of their local prospects, grab a copy of next week’s edition of the Pakenham Gazette.