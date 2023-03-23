Grey ‘AFL ready’ in the eyes of his coach

By Marcus Uhe

Casey Demons coach Taylor Whitford has nominated Cranbourne premiership hero George Grey as an AFL Mid-Season draft contender ahead of the 2023 VFL season.

Grey, who played in Casey’s 2022 premiership last season, has played 22 games for the Demons and was crucial in their finals series, kicking goals and providing energy around the contest in critical performances during the qualifying and preliminary finals.

Whitford, who was a senior assistant with the Demons last season, described Grey as “definitely AFL ready”.

“His speed, his ability around contest to get in-and-out of traffic, his agility,” Whitford said of his appealing characteristics for recruiters.

“He’s got really good goal-sense and he’s a good finisher, so he does have some traits at AFL level, it’s just about putting it on show consistently.

“He’s worked really hard with that, both on-field and off-field to be able to do that this year and he’s in a really good spot, to be able to show, not only to our group and our side week-to-week, but also that interest from other clubs.”

Introduced in 2019, the midseason draft has provided more opportunities for players in the state-league system to breakthrough to the AFL ranks, with players such as Hawthorn’s Jai Newcombe, Western Bulldogs’ Ryan Gardner and Essendon’s Sam Duhram all chosen from VFL squads in 2021 to become important contributors in their respective sides.

Whitford believes the Demons will have a handful vying for selection again in 2023, including Roan Steel, Jack Bell, Ryan Valentine and Miles Shepherd.

“We do have options, it’s just about giving them the opportunity to put their strengths on-show at VFL level and if you do that consistently enough, clubs have shown that the willingness to take a mature-age player is more prevalent than ever at the moment.

“Hopefully they get the opportunity to put their strengths on show throughout the year.”