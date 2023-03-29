Girls get first win of the season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong Stingrays girls have picked up their first win of the season in a high-standard affair against Geelong at Deakin University.

After a tight first half, the Stingrays held a four-point halftime lead which they never relinquished.

The ‘Rays had 14 fewer inside 50s in the 8.5 53 to 6.7 43 win, but the aptitude of Sophie Butterworth and Brooke Smith in the forward half helped their efficiency.

Butterworth kicked four of her club’s eight goals, with each coming at a crucial stage.

The first came in the opening 30 seconds of the game, as Dandenong won the centre clearance and she was hit up leading away from her direct opponent out of the goal square.

She then kicked two consecutive goals in the third quarter to give her side a handy buffer before nailing an important settler in the last quarter as Geelong mounted a fightback.

Butterworth has long been seen as a footballer with a natural skillset, with coach Josh Moore rapt to see her marrying that up with an excellent work-rate and four quarter effort – a key preseason focus.

The coach also lauded the match of 19-year-old Brooke Smith, who is eligible for the 19-years-and-older AFLW draft next month.

Smith finished with 17 possessions and two goals in her first Talent League game of the season.

She returned to the Stingrays as a 19-year-old this year after an ankle injury curtailed her 2022 campaign.

“We’re playing her in a different role this year as a hybrid forward after she had been a half-back, and she was really good on Saturday,” Moore said.

“She kicked two really classy goals and set up a lot more – she set up Sophie for a fair part of the day and is a sneaky chance for the (AFLW) draft.”

Meg Robertson was the standout in the midfield, collecting 19 disposals before play was stopped for several minutes in the final quarter as she was victim of a nasty head knock which left her concussed.

She was taken to Geelong Hospital and will miss the next two games.

“I’ve seen some quality girls come through the program and she’s tracking in the same direction as them,” Moore said.

“It was a very good game of girls footy in the midfield – her ability to get in and out of traffic, make good decisions and execute really stood out.”

Moore added that her injury tempered celebrations post-game.

Bottom-ager Jemma Reynolds impressed with her cleanliness at ground level while Jemma Ramsdale played a captain’s game, standing up in big moments.

Zoe Besanko won the important ruck battle to give Dandenong first use in the midfield when it mattered, with 16 hitouts and her five tackles were indicative of her willingness to follow-up.

“I was speaking to (Geelong coach) Mel Hickey after the game and we were just in awe of the quality of football they played and how much girls footy has developed – it was a really good hit-out,” Moore said.

The win’s an important one for the fancied Rays, which next Sunday face arguable premiership favourites Eastern Ranges at Kilsyth.

Meanwhile, the boys season got off on the wrong foot, Nick Cox’s men going down to Geelong by 30 points at Colac on Sunday.

After a tight start, the Falcons blew the game open in the second quarter and Dandenong could never wrench back control.

Defender Kobe Shipp led all comers with 28 disposals and seven marks as an intercept defender.

The Vic Country representative is highly-regarded and was an important cog as Dandenong had to repel 51 inside-50s.

Matthew Nelson finished with 24 disposals and five tackles while Beaconsfield’s Kade De La Rue played a well-rounded game to finish with 21 disposals and a goal. Berwick midfielder Sam Frangalas also contributed with 20 disposals and a goal, while Harry DeMattia, sole captain on the day with Cooper Simpson out, kicked three goals among his 15 disposals.

The ‘Rays will next week be tipped to open their account against Brisbane Lions Academy, which was comfortably accounted for by Oakleigh this weekend.