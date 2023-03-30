Berwick boy re-signs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

North Melbourne AFL-listed Berwick junior Miller Bergman has inked a two-year contract extension to remain a Roo until at least 2025.

The news came just days after he played in his first win at AFL level, over West Coast last weekend.

Bergman got a call up to the AFL side in round seven last year but suffered a season ending shoulder injury in the first half which overshadowed his first year on the list.

The rebounding defender, a lifelong Kangaroos supporter after his Dad, Shannon, was listed by the Shinboners, was taken with pick 38 in the 2021 AFL National Draft.

North Melbourne head of football talent Brady Rawlings said it was exciting to lock away another key member of the club’s future.

“We are rapt to have an up-and-coming player like Miller commit to the club for a further two seasons,” Rawlings said.

“During his time at Arden St, Miller has impressed with his professional attitude, willingness to learn and composure with the ball.

“We look forward to watching him continue his development at the club over the next couple of years.”

His top-age year with the Dandenong Stingrays was heralded by his ability to add seven kilograms to his frame and he has continued that physical development since being listed.

Bergman played again on the weekend, getting 10 disposals and six marks in North Melbourne’s one-point win against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.