Women ready for new challenge

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey Cannons’ women have moved up a division to Vic League one after romping to a premiership last year, with coach Jimmy Galanos boldly declaring they may give finals a nudge in their first season at the higher level.

“If we’re prepared to do the hard yards and get fitter, I’m pretty confident we’ll play finals with the squad we’ve got,” the coach said.

“We’ve maintained the majority of our list from last year with the inclusion of a few players so I’m really confident heading into this year. They’re a good bunch of girls who have a bit of fun but know when to settle down and do the hard yards.”

Four clubs reach finals in the 10-team competition, with the Cannons depth improving from last year.

Their four additions – Bec Cheater, April Picton, Jenna McLauchlan, Skye McDonald – are all different types of player, bolstering their potency on each line of the field and instilling confidence that they will be consistent across the board.

The focus of preseason has been high-volume goal-shooting to increase the firepower up forward.

The Cannons are aware that they will have to be smarter with their ball use in facing more rigid and structured defences at the next level.

Naturally, another challenge for a squad which blitzed the competition last season will be their defensive accountability and ability to respond when play goes against them, but it is a challenge that the coach believes they can handle.

The season kicks off with a clash against Brunswick at 3.30pm on Sunday 16 April, with the first home game being the following weekend, on Saturday 22 April at 2pm against PEGS.