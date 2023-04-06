‘Tezza’ times two for Tormey

By David Nagel

It’s a scary proposition for opposition teams – but Pakenham captain Dale Tormey believes his cricket can still rise to new levels after claiming his second Terry Stephenson Medal at Holm Park Reserve on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was announced as the standout player of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association Premier Division after a brilliant season with both bat and ball.

Tormey won his first Terry Stephenson when he burst onto the scene for the Lions in 2018/19, taking 23 wickets and making 960 runs.

The Lions leader had a quieter season in 2022/23 with the blade, making 454 runs at an average of 56.75, but his bowling has been the most impressive of his five seasons at the club.

The bustling right-arm medium pacer snared 32 wickets during the home-and-away season at an average of 14.88.

He claimed a best of 6/37 against Officer in round five and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the competition and finished top-three in batting.

Tormey polled 22 votes to win by six from Kooweerup all-rounder Luke McMaster, with Josh Lownds from Tooradin filling the placings with 14 votes for the season.

“It’s always nice to get individual recognition, even though it’s not what we play for,” Tormey said.

“I’m not taking anything away from the award itself, I’m thrilled to win it, but winning flags and building great memories with your teammates is what cricket is all about.

“It’s great to be recognised individually, but there are 11 blokes at Kooweerup who wouldn’t swap their medals for mine.”

Tormey won his first ‘Tezza’ predominantly as a batter, but now sees that as an area where he can improve his cricket for next season.

“I’m happy with the award and I do see myself as an all-rounder, but I probably got more wickets than anticipated and definitely left quite a few runs out there,” he said.

“As well as I did perform, there were a few games where I gave my wicket away through soft dismissals, and that’s something I want to work on over the next few months and get back to making big runs and putting a high-price on my wicket.

“The first couple of years were big years, and I definitely think I’m more than capable of still doing that.”

Tormey took on more responsibility with the ball in 2022/23, due to injuries to key bowlers in Patrick Lawson and Chris Smith and the unknown output of their youthful replacements.

“It wasn’t something that I anticipated early on (bowling more), it was more the unknown of what we might get from the young kids,” Tormey said.

“With Paddy (Lawson) injured and Chris Smith not being able to bowl as well, it fell a bit more on me I guess.”

Tormey played his junior and early senior cricket for Lyndale in the DDCA, before having stints at Hawthorn-Monash and Fitzroy-Doncaster in the elite Victorian Premier Cricket competition.

It was during this time he fell out of love with the game.

“I got to the point where I almost didn’t want to play anymore,” he confessed.

“It was a bit of everything.

“You have to give 110-percent to play Premier Cricket and at the time I couldn’t do that, with work and a few other things that were going on with life, it was just all getting a bit much.

“If you can’t put in 110-percent then it’s no point playing at that level, and it got to the point where I wasn’t enjoying it so I went back to Lyndale after Christmas.”

The dashing left-hand bat had a huge impact at Lyndale in his six games in early 2013, making 113 and 90 not out in the semi-final and grand final respectively to lead the club to DDCA Turf 2 glory.

He played two more years for Lyndale in Turf 1, before heading to Chelsea Heights where his burgeoning career as a policeman could be more easily accommodated.

He spent three years at Chelsea Heights before moving to Pakenham in 2018/19, winning a premiership and a Terry Stephenson Medal in his first year with the club.

It’s a connection he is looking forward to continuing next season.

“I’m committed to Pakenham and have no intention in leaving,” he said.

“Every year you get messages from mates and people from random clubs asking the question, but I haven’t entertained that sort of stuff at all.

“Once you start shopping yourself around, you get your head turned and all of a sudden you find yourself in a position you don’t want to be.

“I ignore that stuff, I love Pakenham, the blokes there, the way the club is run, and being close to home is obviously a massive bonus as well.

“I play to enjoy myself with mates, which is far more important than earning a few extra dollars to play.”

Tormey’s loyalty to the Lions stems from an honest two-way connection.

The Lions’ star was a marquee player for both Doveton (DDCA) and Carrum Downs (MPCA) this season, as well as being a part of the successful Victorian team at the Australia and New Zealand Police Carnival on the Gold Coast in mid-November.

Tormey made 96 in the grand final to lead the Vics to victory over New South Wales.

“Pakenham has been great with me, allowing me to play those other games with other teams, and being open and honest with me,” Tormey said.

“Some clubs aren’t happy with that sort of thing, because they don’t want you getting injured or being poached by other clubs, but Pakenham has been sensational in that regard.

“Phil (President Phil Anning), Jack (Anning), Rob (Elston), the lot of them, it’s all very open and we talk about anything and everything.

“They were happy for me to play in those games and I thank the club for that.”

Tormey believes his Lions are cherry ripe for a premiership tilt next season.

“We hope that Paddy (Lawson) gets his body right, there’s 25 to 30 wickets right there from one of the best fast bowlers in the competition, and Tommy Tyrrell will benefit greatly from a full pre-season,” he said.

“Tommy getting fitter, me as well, then Chris Smith should be back bowling which will be a massive bonus for the team.

“And we hopefully we can attract a couple of former premiership players back.

“I think we’re in a good position and we’re already looking forward to next season.”

TERRY STEPHENSON MEDAL LEADING VOTEGETTERS 2022/23 PLAYER CLUB VOTES Dale Tormey Pakenham 22 Luke McMaster Kooweerup 16 Josh Lownds Tooradin 14 Jake Prosser Cardinia 12 Gamini Kumara Kooweerup 11 Robert Elston Pakenham 10 Michael Vandort Clyde 10 Jess Mathers Kooweerup 9 Jason Williams Pakenham 8 Kane Hawkins Officer 8 Ben Perry Carlisle Park 8 Sasindu Perera Merinda Park 8 Travis Wheller Cardinia 7 Dylan Sutton Tooradin 7 Ben Parrott Tooradin 7 Jaswinder Gill Officer 7 Trevor Bauer Clyde 6 Tommy Tyrrell Pakenham 6 Anurudda Fonseka Carlisle Park 6 Tom Hussey Tooradin 6 Daniel McCalman Merinda Park 6 Brad Butler Tooradin 6