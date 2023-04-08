Grand final day for softballers

The Casey Softball Association men’s grand final was played under lights with the big clash between Cobras Grey and Warriors living up to the hype.

The two evenly matched teams fought out a good game, but it was the Cobras which was able to hold off a spirited Warriors outfit for a 6-3 win.

Well done to Cobras pitcher Alex Chapman who struck out 12 batters to claim the best afield medal.

The Cobras also competed in the B Grade Women’s grand final, which succeeded the men’s bout, but fell just short against Doveton.

After a strong start for both teams, Doveton’s experience shone through, with pitcher Eva Hoad’s all-round game seeing her claim best-on ground.

Earlier, the day started with the under-13s grand final between Cobras and Berwick. Cobras, which have been the team to beat in that competition all season, won that one 24-11 led by Dean Hill.

Narre Warren Penguins got the better of Berwick Geronimo in a tight social women’s grand final.

The Penguins put the first seven on the board before Geronimo tied it up, but Narre was ultimately able to triumph 14-7 with short stop Nicole Knudson awarded best-on-ground.

The Casey Softball Association would like to congratulate all of our 2022/23 Season winners, and thank everyone who has made this season possible.

Thanks also to Joanne Haines for providing Star News with weekly information about the games.