Rangers snakebit by Cobras

By Marcus Uhe

The gloss of Dandenong’s opening night win in the new NBL1 season has been quickly wiped, after they were thrashed by Kilsyth on Thursday night.

A fighting final quarter from Samantha Woosman’s side restored some respectability to the scoreboard after the margin ballooned to 34 late in the third quarter, for a final score of 93-78 in the Cobras’ favour.

Kilsyth put a gap between the two sides late in the first quarter, taking a 31-12 lead into the first break and not looking back as they found open men with ease, breaking apart the Rangers’ defence.

The margin was extended at every break, leading to a 31-point differential after three quarters.

Highlights were few and far between for the visitors, but Deng Puoch did his best to lift the spirits of his side, throwing down a two-handed reverse dunk after stealing an inbound pass and taking the ball the length of the floor.

A three-point shooting barrage from Harrison Bowater made the contest interesting in the last quarter and helped cut the margin to 11, but Kilsyth were able to steady and hold-on for the win.

Bowater top-scored for the Rangers with 21 points off the bench, having shot 6-8 from the three point line.

They’ll welcome both Hobart and Diamond Valley to Dandenong Basketball Stadium next week in a weekend back-to-back, with Hobart on Saturday and Diamond Valley on Sunday.