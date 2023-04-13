Big clash beckons at the bullring

By Marcus Uhe

Pat Wright Senior Oval will play host to one of the biggest games of local footy this season on Saturday when Noble Park host Rowville in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Football Netball League Premier Division grand final.

On a wet day in Bayswater in September, the Bulls played what Steve Hughes described as their best game of the season, with “daylight second”, steamrolling the Hawks in a 47-point victory.

It was a defensive masterclass from Noble Park, keeping the Hawks to just two goals for the entire day.

13 scoring shots to 25 was a major outlier between the two sides as Noble Park was able to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal.

But having been defeated three times by Rowville earlier in the season, including in a qualifying final at the same venue just two weeks prior to the big dance, the Hawks had every right to enter the game feeling that they were the favourites.

In the qualifying final, Rowville took a 26-point lead into the first break and never looked back, holding the Bulls to their second-lowest score of the season to win by six goals.

While in round 16, a two-point victory to Rowville in enemy territory effectively sealed top-spot on the ladder with two rounds remaining.

How Ben Wise’s side will fare psychologically in the rematch will be on everyone’s mind, before even contemplating how they’ll handle the new recruits at Noble Park of Shane McDonald and Jackson Casey.

Wise, however, is not daunted by the prospect, and welcomes the challenge ahead of them.

“I don’t think I need to motivate the boys at all; it’s all part of it,” he said.

“It’ll still be pretty raw for some boys, some will handle it different to others, but it’s all about the experience, where we’ve gone and what we’re trying to get to.

“They got to where we want to be and everything that comes along with winning it or losing it, it’s part of the journey that we’re on.

“You don’t need much motivation and coming up against the best side of the year previous, it’s good to see where you’re at.

“You want to challenge yourself against the best sides which we always do, we didn’t hide away from that fact and we look forward to it.”

First bounce is at 2.20 on Saturday.