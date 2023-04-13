Is it back-to-back for the Bulls?

By Marcus Uhe

Club: Noble Park

2022: 14-4 (2nd). Premiers of Eastern Football Netball League Premier Division

Head coach: Steve Hughes.

Captain: To be announced.

Coaching panel: Andrew Sharp, Glen Manson, Michael Hawken.

Ins: Nathan Noblett (Morwell), Jackson Casey (Bonbeach), Shane McDonald (Bonbeach), Hudson Thomas (Bentleigh).

Outs: Shayne Allen (retired), Ziggie Alwan (retired), Aaron Crighton (Narre Warren), Matt Butera (Narre Warren).

10 to watch: Top 10: Kyle Martin, Jackson Sketcher, Ryan Morrison, Chris Horton-Milne, Ben Marson, Jack Beech, Lachlan McDonnell, Shane McDonald, Jackson Casey, Liam Scott.

Home ground: Pat Wright Oval.

The thought of a trip to Pat Wright Oval is going to cause Eastern Football Netball League coaches to have some sleepless nights in 2023.

A tough place to play at the best of times, the reigning premiers will welcome two storied figures of Melbourne’s local footy scene, in Jackson Casey and Shane McDonald, who played under Steve Hughes at Bonbeach.

Consider the fact that only two players that played in that triumphant day in September have not returned for the chance to go back-to-back, and it’s a wonderful position the Bulls find themselves in ahead of round one.

The new players, plus the drive from those in the reserves to be a part of something special themselves, has pushed training standards over summer and eradicated the chance for complacency to filter in.

At 158.2, the Bulls boasted the best percentage in Premier Division, with the stingiest defence and only a few kicks short of South Croydon for the most potent attack.

Expect their fortress-like defensive structure to remain in-place, spearheaded by star fullback Ryan Morrison.

The question will be, with the inclusions of McDonald and Casey, in an already star-studded midfield brigade featuring Luke Bull, Kyle Martin and Chris Horton-Milne, how often will the barricade be called-upon?

Their depth is already strong, having played more than 40 players in the senior side last year as injuries took their toll.

Rowville shape as their biggest threat once again, having beaten them three times in 2022 before the Bulls got the result when it mattered the most on grand final day.

But there’s no better motivation than a premiership, and having tasted that success last year, the carrot should be obvious.

Good luck to those that attempt to tame the Bulls in 2023.

Noble Park Fixture

Round 1: Saturday 15 April v Rowville (Home)

Round 2: Saturday 22 April v Berwick (Away)

Round 3: Saturday 29 April v South Croydon (Away)

Round 4: Saturday 6 May v Doncaster East (Home)

Round 5: Saturday 13 May v Norwood (Home)

Round 6: Saturday 20 May v Doncaster (Away)

Round 7: Saturday 3 June v Vermont (Away)

Round 8: Saturday 17 June v Park Orchards (Away)

Round 9: Saturday 24 June v Balwyn (Away)

Round 10: Saturday 1 July v South Croydon (Home)

Round 11: Saturday 8 July v Doncaster East (Away)

Round 12: Saturday 15 July v Blackburn (Away)

Round 13: Saturday 22 July v East Ringwood (Away)

Round 14: Saturday 29 July v Berwick (Home)

Round 15: Saturday 5 August v Park Orchards (Home)

Round 16: Saturday 12 August v Rowville (Away)

Round 17: Saturday 19 August v Vermont (Away)

Round 18: Saturday 26 August v Balwyn (Home)