Rangers ride the NBL1 rollercoaster

Dandenong has split the win-loss record on its NBL1 back-to-back series this weekend after a heart-breaking one-point loss to Diamond Valley on Sunday.

The two sides traded baskets, and the lead, throughout the final quarter and played the free-throw game in the final minute of the contest.

Jacob Eyman claimed the lead with a pair of free-throws at 88-87 with 42 seconds remaining, before committing a foul on Diamond Valley’s BJ Symons.

Symons made the first to tie the scores and missed the second, but Dandenong were unable to secure the resulting rebound, and committed a foul on Mandrell Worthy as he put up a shot in desperation.

He calmly slotted both, meaning the ball was in the Rangers’ court with 21 seconds remaining.

Jesse Ghee made his move, driving to the rim and receiving contact, meaning a trip to the line and the chance to tie the scores.

He made the first as silence gripped the Dandenong Basketball Stadium, but missed the second and was forced to gather his own rebound.

His midrange jump shot with 10 seconds remaining was also wide of the mark, and the ball was blocked out of bounds, under the basket, by the visitors.

Ghee was the man chosen for the moment and got a great look in the corner for a game-winning three point shot, but again could not convert.

A Jack Roberts’ prayer, at the buzzer, hit iron, and Diamond Valley claimed the points.

It came less than 24 hours after a comprehensive wire-to-wire defeat of reigning champions Hobart Chargers.

Five players scored in double figures, including four starters, as the Rangers won 107-84 at home.

The Rangers won nearly every major statistic and shot 57 per cent from the field, while controlling the defensive glass and not allowing a single point off turnovers.

Mike Amius led the way for Dandenong with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Roberts added 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.

They next host Melbourne Tigers on Saturday night.

Local rivals Casey Cavaliers remain anchored to the bottom of the table, yet to taste victory in the 2023 campaign, after a pair of losses over the weekend.

A 17-point Friday night defeat in Mount Gambier was followed-up with a 19-point loss to Sandringham.