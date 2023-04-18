Doves off to winning start

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Benchmark set.

Playing against East Malvern, an unknown quantity coming down to Division Two after a winless season in Division One, Doveton eased to a 13.7.85 to 5.3.33 victory.

Missing plenty of soldiers, including Dylan Chapman – the best ruck in the competition – the Doves started slowly, worked their way back into it and exploded in the third quarter.

They were hard at the footy in the wet weather, with the confidence to use speed when needed to get the visitors on a roll.

Sam Ellis goaled from 50 early in the final quarter which cued party time as East Malvern dropped their heads.

Sam Muirhead and Cam Williamson each kicked four for the day, providing presence inside 50.

There were worrying signs in the first quarter as Doveton played a game bereft of pressure or efficiency, unable to build pressure via repeat entries and affording their opponents too many easy entries.

Doveton player-coach Michael Cardamone gave them a dressing down at quarter time and his goal about halfway through the second quarter got the Doves on the board.

That started to stem the bleeding, turn the momentum, and the visitors never gave East Malvern another look in.

Ricky Johnson was the star of the show, playing a territory-first game in the midfield and giving Doveton the run they were after in a tireless performance.

PATTO

A snap from the impossible angle and all his Doves teammates flew in to swamp him as they celebrated vigorously.

That was how James Pattinson’s first goal back played out and it came at a crucial juncture in the third quarter, via free kick.

The joy on all the Doves’ faces affirmed the sentiment the club has expressed since he has arrived – he brings banter, fun and unity to the club.

As a bowler running in for Australia, over after over in the belting summer heat, Pattinson would be accustomed to not always getting rewards.

Some days you get rewarded – others you don’t.

In the first half, the Doves targeted him inside 50 but he was unable to insert himself.

Not long after that goal, he set up another with a long kick from the top of 50, then looked dangerous pinch-hitting in the ruck, and a tap-on in the final quarter also led to a goal.

It was a platform to build off and gave him – and many more – something to smile about.

MILESTONE MAN

The round one win was Doveton stalwart Shannon Henwood’s 200th game.

And how fitting that it was also the first time he had played with close mate Pattinson in more than 15 years.

As kids the pair played junior sport together before Henwood carved out one of the great careers for Doveton and Pattinson went on and represented Australia.

The pair had always romanticised about reuniting in Doveton colours – but the assumption was always that they would be older blokes knocking about in the twos.

There were speeches to mark the milestone pre-match from club icon and uncle, Steve Henwood, fellow great Michael Henry and skipper Michael Cardamone.

Post-game, Cardamone spoke of his worry after Doveton’s drowsy start to the game – it was a victory they needed to get for the veteran, who had his wife and two kids watching.

Shannon is co-skipper this year and still loving his footy, if humbled by the attention his milestone received.

KEYSBOROUGH

Keysborough went down to Highett at Rowley Allan Reserve 10.15 75 to 6.5 41 after being jumped early.

Coming into round one with eight players who hadn’t played a practice match, the fundamentals were sloppy early which meant the Burra were always playing catch up after quarter time.

Recruit Cooper Shepherd showed positive signs, though wasn’t targeted enough inside 50 as Tom Shaw remained the barometer, while Nick Beer also played a strong game.

The margin was kind to Keysborough, which was thoroughly outplayed, but will have a good opportunity to bounce back next week – in the local rivalry against Skye.