Johnson adds pace to Doves midfield

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton midfielder Ricky Johnson raised his arms in the air in brief excitement, then put his hands on his knees and exhaled and panted as the final siren sounded at East Malvern.

Job done.

And what a mighty job he did.

He finished with his fluorescent green boots concealed by a thick coat of mud which extended up his left leg – a fitting souvenir of a tireless performance.

Each time he came to the bench he was gasping for air, with his hands on his head, as he took a momentary siesta from the contest-to-contest running and burst which defined his day.

The Doves flagged in preseason that he would run through the midfield to give them more pace, and he instantly showed that he provides leg-speed, a huge tank, cheek and footy smarts.

On a day not conducive to slick skill-makers, he played a territory-first game.

As the weather got worse and the rain intensified, so too do his effort and output.

Off the ground. Using his power – which defies the small, light frame he walks around in. Driving from clearance. Banging it on his boot. Or hitting a teammate lace-out inside 50.

If Johnson had the Sherrin, it was going forward.

“He’s a small man with a big heart,” said Doveton coach Michael Cardamone.

“He’s probably 60 kilos, but (he brings) tackle pressure and he’s the fittest bloke at the club by the length of the Flemington straight so I love having him in there.

“He’s such a character in the group – whether he plays forward or midfield you know he’ll bring tackle pressure and he finds the footy.

“You wouldn’t think he’s such a small man with how much he puts his body on the line.”

Doveton has hardened midfielders willing to get dirty and extract, but Johnson provides important pace to complement that mix and make them look more dangerous in space.

It was a wet one on the weekend which he adapted to, but his true impact will be reinforced when he has the opportunity to get pace on the ball and provide run and skilful overlap.

“He’s just so fit so how can you not have him in there?” Cardamone pondered.

“He can cop a knock, normally some people who are lighter framed you don’t want to put in there because you expose them to injury, but he loves getting hit.

“He doesn’t mind a bit of a chat either…so I let him in there to have his fun.”