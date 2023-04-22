A very clear point has been taken

-There’s not quite a storm brewing, but ripples are being felt across several leagues in the region after a decision by AFL Victoria last year regarding the Outer East Football Netball Competition (OEFNC). Having declined affiliation with AFL Vic last year, AFL Victoria Community Football Manager John O’Donohue released a memo in early August, stating the implications for OEFNC and its member clubs. One of those stipulations was that any player transferring out of the OEFNC would be considered a one-point player. That status ended in early March this year when OEFNC re-affiliated with AFL Vic. Let’s be clear, no-one has broken any rules here, but any player who transferred from OEFNC to another league was deemed a one-point player until March 1 this year. That changed on March 2, with players transferring out of the OEFNC now reverting to their full points value. In some cases, four-point players were transferred as one-point players bringing into question the integrity of the whole Community Club Sustainability Program (CCSP). As we said, no-one has broken the rules, but one club in the MPFNL has gained a nine-point advantage during this time, and several clubs across the WGFNC have been beneficiaries as well. With every single player-point being critiqued after the disastrous breaches of last year…it’s just not a good look for AFL Vic and its responsibility in ensuring that the Player Points system is the number-one equalisation tool in football. Footy Shorts understands that the MPFNL has sent a memo to its clubs, asking them to re-check and assess the status of OEFNC players at the time of their clearances being fully executed.

-What a thrill for TOORADIN-DALMORE besties, and 2022 premiership players, Lewis Hill and James Trezise, who played their first game together for RICHMOND VFL against CARLTON at Ikon Park on Friday. Hill made his debut and had five possessions, while Trezise continues to impress, having 12 kicks, four handballs, three tackles and kicking a goal as the Tiges went down to the Blues by nine points.

-A simple Tweet from a player in the PAKENHAM Women’s team has certainly hit the spot with the whole team now basically sponsored by participants in the Victorian Racing Industry. Player Steph Grentell – who works in the industry herself – posted a Tweet about how much enjoyment she gets from being part of the team and whether the industry would be kind enough to sponsor a player or two. Well, the response was overwhelming, with high-profile trainers such as Peter Moody and Robbie Griffiths jumping on board, along with Anthony Mithen, owner of Rosemont Stud. Apparently, there’s already quite a bit of banter to see whose player is performing best!

-Congratulation to long-time BEACONSFIELD President Troy Robinson, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday with a big win over BAYSWATER. Robinson not only does a tremendous about of work behind the scenes, but is the Eagles senior runner on game-day. Let’s hope coach Mick Fogarty looked after him a little on the weekend.

-We’ll have more on this next week in the build-up, but a huge day is brewing at BEACONSFIELD on Saturday 29 April when the Eagles host near-neighbours SOUTH BELGRAVE in Eastern Div 1. The two clubs will be competing for the Rik ‘Crazy’ Crook Cup in recognition of a player and coach who made a massive contribution at both clubs. Beaconsfield and South Belgrave previously played against each other for five seasons in the old South West Gippsland Football League from 1978 to 1982. The last game was back in July 1982 when Crook captained Beaconsfield. Crook is one of the real characters of local footy, a hard-bugger on-field who will have a beer with anyone close to the bar. Beacy players Scott Hilton (1997) and Gary Valentine (1999) went up the hill as playing coaches at South Belgrave and were hoping the cup would be named after them…not a chance!

-It’s been confirmed now via a second opinion, the double-cooked chips at CATANI are the best going around. Footy Shorts stumbled on these delicious golden beauties last year, but photographer Stewart Chambers confirmed their rating with his visit to Taplins Road on the weekend. Bruce McFarlane…you’re the true definition of a genius.

-The crowd at TOORADIN-DALMORE is getting progressively hard to please. With the reserves closing in on 200 points in the last quarter against KILCUNDA BASS, an audible groan could be heard as a skill error with just 15 seconds to go stopped the Seagulls charge to a double century. Instead, the poor buggers had to settle for a final score of 29.24(198) to 0.1.(1).

-While at TOORADIN-DALMORE, congratulations go to Rachel Cole on reaching the remarkable milestone of 250 senior netball games with the club. With unwavering commitment off-court, and a fierce determination as a defender on-court, Cole has been a mainstay of the Seagulls over the years and went through the tough times before the success of recent years. Sentiment from the Seagulls is that they are very lucky to have her!

-We touched earlier on BEACONSFIELD president Troy Robinson and his game-day routine as runner of the seniors, well we spotted other presidents and high-profile figures doing their bit on the weekend as well. TOORADIN-DALMORE President Lee Jones was busy behind the canteen, just as CORA LYNN’s highest office-bearer, Andrew Bergmeier, has done over the years, while PHILLIP ISLAND coach Cam Pedersen probably took the cake with his efforts on Sunday. When the request went out to find an umpire for the Bulldogs Veterans match, Pedersen held his hand highest and spent Sunday running around blowing a whistle. Some people, including those mentioned above, just get what community sport is all about.

-One coach, who will remain nameless, let his frustrations get the better of him on Saturday, punching the wall of the coach’s box at his home club. He’s done it before without hurting himself, but his right index-finger knuckle needed attention this time around after a particularly hard hit.

-What a huge day it’s going to be at GARFIELD on Saturday with the Stars holding a reunion of their 1963, ’83, ’93 and 2013 premiership sides when they take on arch-rivals BUNYIP. The Stars defeated the Bulldogs by 10 points in 2013, with Ned Marsh and Daniel Fry kicking three goals each and Andy Soumilas and a young Eddie Morris carving up the midfield. The two teams will play for the Tom Cleary Cup, an absolute legend at both clubs. It was revenge for the Stars, who lost to the Bulldogs by 29 points in 2012.

-Speaking of 2012, BUNYIP premiership captain and premiership coach Brad Walker is the club’s number-one ticket-holder this year. With over 200 games, and stints as president and secretary of the club, no-one can question the dedication of Brad Walker to his beloved football club. A great choice Bulldogs.

-One game, one win. Things will get a little tougher as the season unfolds, but right now the following players have a perfect record when playing senior football at KORUMBURRA-BENA. Tyson Findlay, Isaac Fox, Tane Derrick, Codie Anderson and Tarkyn Walker all made their debuts in the big win over BUNYIP.

-How’s this for pressure? Southern Division One club SPRINGVALE DISTRICTS lay 36 tackles in the first quarter of its season, against Mordialloc. When you speak about hitting round one hot after a big preseason, that sort of pressure is exactly what you want to see. The Dees finished with 92 in all as they smashed the home team and the highly-regarded Mason Russell led all comers with 11. It would’ve delighted coach Kris Thompson.

-Congratulations to DANDENONG STINGRAYS co-captain Cooper Simpson and GIIPSLAND POWER’S Zane Duursma and Archer Reid. The trio all represented Australia in the annual AFL Academy game, this year staged in Adelaide against Port Adelaide SANFL as part of Gather Round. Simpson was the standout of the three, spending plenty of time in his preferred midfield position and showed he wasn’t overawed nor scared of the bigger bodies. Duursma had a nice moment when he cleanly gathered and goaled from the 50-metre arc, while Reid played a half in a game not conducive for key-position players.

-There was a bit of rough, tumble and lip at East Malvern’s clash with DOVETON on Saturday and DOVE Stuart Johnson was willing to give as much as he got. Getting some choice words of advice from the East Malvern reserves players on the sidelines about the way he was approaching the game, Johnson fired back ‘you played at 12 o’clock, big fella!’ with a beaming smile. It was all delivered and received in good spirits as everyone was happy to have local footy back.

-In the fourth quarter of that game, DOVES player-coach Michael Cardamone was sent off for engaging in some in a bit of physicality with his East Malvern opponent. The East Malvern player was also sent off and the crowd was a bit bemused that the altercation resulted in two send-offs but Cardamone ultimately had the last laugh with his club getting the win. It wouldn’t be the first time ‘Cardez’ has caused a send off either, as a small forward that gets under his opponents’ skin

-EMERALD Football Club have established a touching tradition to pay tribute to former player Jono Bishop, who passed away in 2020 aged just 23. At the time, Bishop was a much-loved member of the Bombers’ playing group, and his legacy will live on through the Jono Bishop medal, awarded to the best player in their senior side’s round one contest each year. His family are described as “Emerald people through-and-through” by senior coach Sean Clearihan, with his father, Brad, a member of the committee and running the canteen, and mother, Mary, operaring the gate at Bombers’ home games. The medal was awarded to Mitch Thomas for his excellent performance down back in their 60-point win over OFFICER, and was presented to him by Brad and Mary after the game.

-NOBLE PARK’s Jackson Sketcher could hardly put a foot wrong in a spellbinding performance on Saturday and even entered into game of one-upmanship with ROWVILLE’s Matt Taylor. Late in the third quarter, Taylor kicked his fifth goal of the game, a tight set shot from the apex of the boundary line and the 40-metre arc, and started his approach to kick from within the Noble Park interchange bench. Early in the fourth, with Sketcher grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, did the exact same thing, proving that anything someone else could do on Saturday, he could do better. And it’s fair to argue that no one has had a better 12 months in local sport than Sketcher: two cricket flags with SPRINGVALE SOUTH, a footy premiership with the Bulls, and now the honour of captaincy duties for his beloved Noble Park.

-Still at NOBLE PARK, and their vaunted recruiting drive has his hit a major hurdle, with Shane McDonald ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. It means that between he and Kyle Martin, who suffered the same injury at training last week, there’ll be a wealth of talent sitting on the sidelines for Steve Hughes’ side. Thankfully, their other big name inclusion in Jackson Casey was named in their best players for a productive day on the middle of the ground.