Skye-Keysborough match abandoned

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Skye’s division two match with Keysborough at Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve was called off at three quarter time in unsettling circumstances on Saturday.

A medical incident involving Keysborough player Jojo Ofosu-Amaah led to him not breathing for a period of time, before he was resuscitated by medical assistants at the ground.

A defibrillator was also used.

The incident occurred in a scrimmage of players on the Keysborough goal line, with the player suffering a seizure before medical assistants from both teams reached him.

An ambulance was on the scene within minutes, with crews having already been dispatched and en route to the ground after Keysborough player Michael Ashman dislocated his ankle.

Several more ambulances arrived a short time later.

Keysborough praised its medical assistant Rhiannon Smith and Skye’s Breisha Bormann for their work in saving Ofosu-Amaah’s life.

The umpires were also thanked for handling the heated proceedings coolly.

About 40 minutes after the incident, he was able to be transported from his position and into an ambulance just a few metres away, cuing cheers from stunned onlookers.

Star News understands that he was in good spirits in hospital early on Sunday morning, with scans set to provide more clarity around his condition.

He also sustained several broken ribs as a result of CPR being administered.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

It is at this stage unclear exactly what caused Ofosu-Amaah’s condition, with Keysborough calling for a league investigation to get to the bottom of what occurred.

The Southern League will give itself three business days to determine whether an investigation will occur, with the league in contact with umpires and the clubs on Monday morning.

The League is seeking witness statements with no footage available of the incident and no officials having seen what took place.

The incident follows a campaign by the league to ensure clubs had defibrillators in place and ready for use.

Off the back of the campaign, several clubs are looking to have theirs serviced.

With Skye leading by 11 points at the time the game was abandoned, the Bombers will claim the points for the clash.

Ofosu-Amaah had played an excellent third quarter to get Keysborough back into the match after the visitors had trailed by 27 points at the main break.

Keysborough and Skye are fierce rivals with much anticipation from both teams ahead of the Anzac round clash.

It was also a memorial match for Justin Tully, who passed away during the week, after 122 games at Keysborough and several years at Skye.