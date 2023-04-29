Cleary a cut above the rest

-It’s not until you delve a little deeper into the career of Tom Cleary that you actually get a clear perspective of how bloody good this bloke was. He won three best and fairests in a row at BUNYIP from 1980 to ’82, then completed the same trifecta for GARFIELD from ’83 to ’85, before being named best for MULGRAVE in 1986. That’s seven years in a row where the gun ruckman was best at the club he played at. Throw in two Breheny Medals in 1983 and ’84, and Cleary’s 330 games were all full of merit.

-It’s really sad to see the decimation of numbers at some clubs when it comes to the transition from junior football to becoming young senior players in the thirds. BUNYIP doesn’t have a thirds team this year, while it’s remarkable to reflect on a town the size of PAKENHAM not having thirds football played this season. One club also battling a bit for numbers is CORA LYNN, who just need a few extra players to bolster their playing stocks for this year. If you love your footy and you’re keen for a kick, give Luke Addis a call on 0400 030 405 to get the ball rolling.

-A few weeks back we mentioned that the recently voted in MORNINGTON PENINSULA FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE (MPFNL) board would have a focus on developing a third division over the next couple of years. In the past, the MPFNL presidents were very reluctant to accept clubs such as CRANBOURNE and NARRE WARREN, who showed great interest in joining the MPFNL ranks. Well, from what we’re hearing, the new MPFNL board, chaired by RED HILL president Graham Sherry, is being far more receptive when it comes to initial talks, with the door now more ajar for some serious growth to take place. In the past, MPFNL administration was keen to see growth, but a rule that saw 75-percent of clubs have to agree to any structural change to the competition saw no opportunity to advance. Our mail is nothing will happen next year, but we’re going to keep a very close eye on how this one develops with an eye to 2025. The MPFNL currently has 22 teams, so would possibly be looking at another four clubs to make a three-division structure a viable proposition.

-Well done to all clubs that made the time and effort to pay their respects to Anzac Day over the weekend, with home and visiting clubs working together to make the day something special. A special shoutout goes to WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS and TOORADIN-DALMORE, who continue to lift the bar when it comes to presentation. Flag poles, a bugle player and a four-strong team of bagpipe players graced Western Park on Sunday as the Dusties and Seagulls build a strong Anzac Day bond.

-It’s not often you have 13 shots at goal to three and trail at half time. That was the case for the KILCUNDA-BASS reserves on Saturday, who kicked 1.12 to DALYSTON’s 3.0 to trail by six points at the main break. In a stunning turn around in accuracy, the Panthers kicked 6.1 to 2.2 in the second half to emerge 23-point winners.

-Happy birthday to BEACONSFIELD life-member and stalwart Ian Taylor who turned 80 last week. Ian’s services to his footy club date back to the 70’s and he won back-to-back Best Club Person Awards in 1980-’81. He was awarded his life membership in 1989 before moving away from the area some time later. IT has been back at Holm Park Reserve now for four or five years and loves nothing better than mixing the cordial, cutting up the fruit, and generally looking after the player’s needs.

-Sad news in PAKENHAM last week, with the DEEP CREEK GOLF CLUB going broke and being placed into Voluntary Administration, while The Drake, the pub formally known as Purves, to close its doors within the next month. We’ve put this news in Footy Shorts, because some of the best premiership celebrations of all time were held at Purves when the Lions won premierships for fun. If only those walls could talk, before they get reconfigured into a Child Care Centre we’re hearing!

-We let this one slip under the radar last week but well done to DALYSTON and KOOWEERUP who played for the Campbell Ion Shield in the Under-18 game in round one. Campbell lost his life while driving to Kooweerup to play for the Magpies, just shy of his 16th birthday. The clubs decided on introducing the Shield in the thirds, to promote road safety to those who have just got, or are close to getting the licences. Well done to presidents Andy Thomas (Dalyston) and Jake Neill (Kooweerup) on keeping Campbell’s memory going strong.

-GARFIELD thirds and fourths were paid a visit at training last week by COLLINGWOOD premiership player Heritier Lumumba – formerly known as Harry O’Brien. Lumumba spoke to the young Stars about his football journey and gave them a few tips on how to get the best out of themselves.

-After making his senior debut in round one, it was great to see Trent Cartmel line up alongside his older-brother Lleyton in the KILCUNDA-BASS seniors for the local derby against DALYSTON on Saturday. The Cartmel’s are well respected at Kily-Bass, and it was huge day of pride for the family.

-Things are gearing up nicely for NAR NAR GOON’s return to its home deck at Spencer Street this week for the big clash against near-neighbours GARFIELD. The Goon was forced to do the entirety of its pre-season training at James Bathe Reserve in Pakenham while its much-beloved home ground received a re-surface. The Goon will host a Life Members, Sponsors and Past-Players Day, while there will be activities for the youngsters on oval two from 12 noon to 2pm, including Inflatable Fun. The Goon v Garfield clash is also the WGFNC Game of the Round.

-While on NAR NAR GOON, one notable addition to Spencer Street is a large billboard promoting club sponsor Bowens…with class on-baller JJ Peni being the central figure of the promotion. By the way…nice smile JJ.

-WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS is a club doing so many good things, both on and off the field, over the last couple of years, with a particular focus on its juniors. The Dusties have worked hard to have both U16 and U18 teams this year, and treated those teams – and its Youth Girls squad – to a big day out in Melbourne on Friday. They attended a COLLINGWOOD training session, then visited the Shrine of Remembrance, before having a game of Laser Tag. The day was organised by Dusties’ senior coach Harmit Singh…who is the Junior Academy Director at Collingwood.

-It was clear from the first minute of the BERWICK v NOBLE PARK clash on Sunday that the Wicks had no intention of allowing Jackson Sketcher to repeat his heroics of last week’s 49 disposal, four goal performance. In the opening minute of the game, the superstar won a ground ball and was immediately gang-tackled by three opponents in navy blue, including big ruck Jesse Cirulis, and taken to the ground. It had shades of Jack Watts being mobbed by three Collingwood players on his senior debut for Melbourne way back in 2009. With that being said, Footy Shorts doesn’t believe the moment will haunt the remainder of Sketcher’s playing days, as it did the former number-one draft pick.

-Danny Charles is certainly looking the part as OFFICER’s new head coach, even rocking a pair of blue and white Nike’s to match the club colours. When asked if it was deliberate, the local footy legend replied “They’re the official footwear of the Officer Footy Club!”

-There were scenes of sweet relief for BELGRAVE on Saturday as the Magpies’ senior men’s side achieved their first victory in 1449 days against HALLAM. History was going to be made either way, with either their drought being broken or the Hawks claiming their first in the Outer East competition, and thankfully for the Magpies the cards fell their way. You’ll do better to find a heartier rendition of “We’re a team of Magpies!” than what they belted out on Saturday afternoon.

-A note for DOVETON supporters that with Robinson Reserve not yet being ready for play, this week’s home match with be played at Narre North Recreation Reserve. No doubt it will have some within the club seething with the ground coming on slower than expected. The round-five clash with Highett is also now an away clash, with the second bout between the teams to be a Doveton home game.

-Congratulations to 2023 Dandenong Stingrays Abbey Tregallis, Brooke Smith and Bianca Lyne who all made their VFL debuts on the weekend. Tregallis was the best of the lot, kicking three goals in SOUTHERN SAINTS’ win over CASEY. Casey’s Lyne and Smith had 12 and five touches respectively.

-Worth highlighting the start to the season that COREY ELLISON has had for Williamstown. The CRANBOURNE local and 2022 CASEY premiership player went to the Seagulls for opportunity and has been afforded that inside 50 in the first few weeks of the season. He’s kicked at least two goals in each of his five matches so far this season and also averages 11 disposals, almost four marks and has shown he can pinch-hit in the ruck. Midseason draft, anyone?