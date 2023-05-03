League to launch investigation

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Southern Football Netball League has launched an investigation following the incident which left Keysborough player Jojo Ofosu-Amaah in a cardiac arrest last Saturday.

The League received reports by close of business Thursday from Keysborough, Skye and the umpires.

The League has 21 days to determine its next step.

It can either decide there is no case to answer, hand out a sanction or send it to the tribunal.

Ofosu-Amaah has been cleared of long-term damage and is expected to make a full recovery.

He has been in good spirits at hospital for several days with several teammates and members of the broader footy community visiting him.

The Burra had counsellors from several organisations at their session on Thursday night as players and volunteers are all dealing with what occurred in different ways, with the club saying it had the desired positive impact.

It is hoped than in the next few weeks once he has recovered, Ofosu-Amaah will be able to get down around the club to support and lift the spirits of his teammates.

Since the incident, Keysborough has been blown away by the support from the footy fraternity.

“Jojo and us have really felt the support in the last few days,” said coach Chris Smith.

“We’d like to thank the community for way they’ve acted and thinking of us and sending positive messages.

“I feel proud to be part of a local footy club.”

Among those supporting Ofosu-Amaah is his former club, Cheltenham, where he spent several years and played in the 2022 grand final.

The Rosellas coordinated an auction to raise funds to go towards his recovery with items on sale including separate guernseys signed by the following AFL clubs: Carlton, Essendon, Richmond, St Kilda (2), Collingwood (2).

Keysborough approached its round three game against Caulfield with the mentality that simply by competing, they were winners.

Ofosu-Amaah’s warm-up top was hung on the wall in the Rowley Allen changerooms with all the players touching and acknowledging it before they went out to play.

His name and number was also written on a whiteboard in the rooms with the values that the club wanting to uphold throughout the contest.

Keysborough lost the game 3.7 25 to 15.8 98 with skipper Tom Anderton named as the best.

Ofosu-Amaah went down in a scrimmage behind play on the three-quarter-time siren in Keysborough’s round two clash with Skye at Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve.

The game was subsequently called off as he required CPR and a defibrillator to work on him before the ambulance took him away approximately 40 minutes later.