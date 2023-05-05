Weekend previews: Rivalries resume

The Sports Desk

Off the back of two demolition jobs Nar Nar Goon is about to test itself over a gruelling fortnight of football beginning with a visit to Cowes this Saturday to take on Phillip Island in the West Gippsland Match of the Day.

The Goon suffered a confidence-sapping loss to Inverloch-Kongwak in round one, before bouncing back with dominant victories over Kooweerup and Garfield.

But while that winning feeling is good, it’s the games against the top-flight that the Goon will be measured against this year.

A trip to Phillip Island, followed by a home clash against Tooradin-Dalmore, will give us the best indication yet as to whether the Goon is ready to step things up and become a genuine contender this year.

Follow up games against Cora Lynn and Warragul Industrials make it a big month of footy for Justin Stanton and his boys.

The early signs are good for the Goon, with class midfielders Brendan Hermann and Trent Armour continuing on their great form from last year, while the emergence of a young breed of Gooners has supporters hopeful that this could be their year.

Hermann and Armour are still the key components, but the Goon-machine looks healthier with Tex Marsham, Nate Pipicelli, Trent Burgoyne, Riley Murphy and Cooper Pursell all having early-season impacts.

Phillip Island was brilliant against Tooradin-Dalmore last week, inflicting pain on the reigning champs with a brilliant burst of football in the second term.

Seven goals to one sum up the dominance, with mobile-forward Travis Woodfield having his biggest impact yet since making the move from Doveton.

Woodfield kicked four, and his match up with either Flynn Parker or Pipicelli will be a telling factor when scores are tallied by 5pm on Saturday.

It’ll be close, but it’s the Goon to make a statement by 11 points.

In other games this week, Dalyston should move into the top-four with a comfortable victory over Bunyip, while Kooweerup and Kilcunda-Bass will look to get their seasons on track in a massive contest at Denhams Road.

The Demons looked good against Cora Lynn last week, but faded late when the four points were up for grabs.

The Demons will make amends on the weekend, while Warragul Industrials will be too strong for Korumburra-Bena at home, and Inverloch-Kongwak will continue its unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable win at Garfield.

Cora Lynn and Tooradin-Dalmore have the bye.

Tips – Round 4

Saturday 6 May, 2023

DALYSTON v Bunyip, Garfield v INVERLOCH-KONGWAK, KOOWEERUP v Kilcunda-Bass, Phillip Island v NAR NAR GOON, WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS v Korumburra-Bena. Byes: Cora Lynn, Tooradin.

SOUTHERN PREVIEW

Hampton Park and Doveton will both be looking to bounce back in the big local rivalry this weekend.

The feeling in the contest extends back several decades, with the arch-enemies both similarly placed in the Southern League Division Two competition currently.

Each has been beaten by strong premiership favourites East Brighton, while Doveton is also coming off a loss to Murrumbeena, who is part of the chasing pack with the Doves and Redbacks.

With neither Doveton’s nor Hampton Park’s home grounds available for play, the contest will occur at Cranbourne’s home ground, Livingston Reserve, with the Eagles having a bye.

Adding flavour to the contest, the Redbacks look set to regain star midfielder Makaio Haywood and leader Tanner Stanton, who both missed the match last weekend.

Josh Stow and Cora Lynn recruit Tristan Fernandez are also a chance to come in and bolster the improved Redbacks.

Doveton, meanwhile, will likely get Jimmy Pattinson back after he missed the weekend’s match with illness.

Ruck Dylan Chapman is also a chance to return.

It would be an interesting match-up if he does, for Hampton Park’s ruck, Andy Parker, is an ex-Dove.

It’ a game that could go either way, but one the Redbacks will be keen to win to be taken seriously in the competition.

Last season, the club beat everyone below them but struggled against the top sides, with this the sort of game that would see them gain respect in the competition.

Doveton, meanwhile, is arguably more desperate for a positive result; whereas Hampton Park is 2-1, Doveton is 1-2.

The Doves have been missing some players across the first couple of weeks, and others, such as Pattinson, will only improve, but the losses accumulating puts pressure on.

Meanwhile, Springvale Districts and Dingley look set to play a high quality shootout at Springvale Reserve, headlining Division One action.

Another old rivalry, Springvale Districts are undefeated while Dingley have claimed a couple of scalps in recent weeks and have adapted to their new brand of footy with aplomb.

The Dees have a strong midfield that seems to have had all bases covered in the first few weeks, but will face the biggest test yet coming up against Dingley.

The Dingoes midfield contains league medallist Lucas Walmsley, ex-AFL player Nathan Freeman who runs amok, skipper Jackson Peet, and ruck Adam Lloyd who went to another level on the weekend against the Colts.

Tips – Round 4

Saturday 6 May 2023

Division One

Springvale Districts v DINGLEY, Mordialloc v CHELSEA HEIGHTS, PORT MELBOURNE COLTS v Bentleigh, St Paul’s McKinnon v ST KILDA CITY

Division Two

Doveton v HAMPTON PARK, CAULFIELD v Black Rock, MURRUMBEENA v Keysborough, Highett v EAST BRIGHTON, SKYE v East Malvern

OUTER EAST PREVIEW

The pick of the action in Outer East will see Narre Warren host Monbulk at Kalora Park.

The current-day Magpies will be eager to put their best foot forward, with the club hosting a premiership renunion for their triumphant 2013 heroes.

Both sides sit 1-1 after two rounds, and will be out to avoid falling into a negative win-loss ratio.

The Magpies will sweat on the fitness of stars Will Howe and Kurt Mutimer, who both missed last week’s clash with Wandin due to injury.

Other talls, in Lachlan Benson and skipper Jake Richardson were able to find some form, and Logan Hiscox impressed during the bye with the Coates Talent League, where he had been plying his trade for the Dandenong Stringrays.

Monbulk jumped out the blocks in 2023, shocking last year’s grand finalist Woori Yallock in round one before succumbing to newly-promoted Gembrook in round two.

The thing about Narre Warren is that they simply never lose – last week’s loss to Wandin was only the second time since the beginning of 2022 that they didn’t link arms and sing the song after the game.

Despite the challenges in personnel, a second consecutive loss would come as a shock.

In Division One, Berwick Springs head north to Healesville in a clash pitting second against third.

Healesville’s steely defence has only conceded 116 points in their two games to start the year, but will have their hands full with Ty Ellison and Braydn Hoewel in the electric Berwick Springs forward line.

The return of Chris Johnson will be a sight for sore eyes on the Berwick Springs team sheet, should he recover from injury in time to take his place in the midfield.

Tips – Premier Division, Round 3

Saturday 6 May, 2023

Woori Yallock v UPWEY TECOMA, NARRE WARREN v Monbulk, GEMBROOK COCKATOO v Mount Evelyn, Olinda Ferny Creek v WANDIN.

Division One, Round 4

SEVILLE v Belgrave, Hallam v EMERALD, Healesville v BERWICK SPRINGS