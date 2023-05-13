Marvellous Magpies reunite

By David Nagel

It was one of the greatest rivalries in local football history at it was celebrated at Narre Warren on Saturday when the Magpies held a reunion of their star-studded 2013 premiership team.

The battles between Narre Warren and Cranbourne will stand the test of time, with two fantastic football teams going head-to-head in three consecutive grand finals from 2011 to 2013.

Cranbourne won the 2011 decider at Berwick by 21 points, breaking a 16-year drought, before the Magpies answered with a 22.13.145 to 19.9.123 victory in a classic grand final at the same venue in 2012.

Final bragging rights would be decided in the Casey Cardinia Football League grand final at Toomuc Reserve in Pakenham on Saturday September 21, 2013.

It’s part of footy folklore now that 19-year-old Dylan Quirk would score a point with the last kick of the season to give the Magpies the premiership and a then MPNFL record of 36 consecutive victories.

For skipper Michael Collins and Nick Scanlon, it was there sixth premiership in eight years, while for ruckman Dan Harders it was the realisation of a first flag after 17 years in the game.

Quirk, the hero, who had just won back-to-back flags in just his second season of senior football, kept repeating one word after the match which summed things up perfectly.

“Unbelievable.”

2013 CCFL GRAND FINAL

NARRE WARREN 4.3 8.9 12.12 14.16(100)

CRANBOURNE 1.3 4.4 11.6 15.9(99)

Narre Warren Goals: K. Baskaya 6, J. Marriott 2, A. McIver 2, J. Tonna, A. Hunter, N. Scanlon, C. Collins. Best: J. Marriott, K. Baskaya, M. Collins, C. McNamara, S. Watson, D. Quirk.

Cranbourne Goals: M. Gearon 5, M. Holt 4, J. Berry 2, C. Barker, R. Jones, S. Morrish, R. Davey. Best: M. Gearon, M. Rus, R. Davey, J. Shields, T. Tharle, R. George.

VCFL Medallist Best on Ground: Justin Marriott – Narre Warren.