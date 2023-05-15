Feast of football at Paul Wade Cup

More than 200 students battled it out for the third annual Paul Wade Cup at St John’s Regional College in Dandenong.

On 8 May, teams gathered from Catholic primary schools across the South East – St Mary’s Dandenong, St Paul Apostle North and South in Endeavour Hills, St Francis De Sales in Lynbrook, Holy Family Doveton, St Gerard’s in Dandenong North and St Kevin’s in Hampton Park.

The gala soccer day was named after former Socceroos captain Paul Wade, who is also an ex-student at St John’s college.

Presenting the cup was another ex-student Majack Mawith, who represented South Sudan at World Cup level.

St Kevin’s Primary School took out the final, narrowly defeating St Gerard’s. St Francis de Sales won the third-place playoff against St Paul Apostle North.

The day was facilitated by St John’s football program partner Dandenong City Soccer Club with the help of St John’s VET sport and recreation students and football program students.

Details on the St John’s football program: 8793 2000.