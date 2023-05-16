Important wins banked in Southern

By Jonty Ralphsmith

DOVETON BACK IN THE WINNER’S BOOKS

Coach Michael Cardamone stressed to his players that ruck Dylan Chapman’s return wouldn’t make it all click into gear automatically.

While there’s still a way to go – and there were other factors behind the result – his inclusion certainly helped Doveton clinch a 21-point win over Highett.

He gave the Doves midfielders first use and helped the visitors get the ascendancy in the middle as they won clearances by eight.

It’s his first game since the 2022 grand final so he wasn’t at his game-breaking best individually, but having an eminent ruck had a domino effect for a team that has been non-competitive in that area.

Jake Basa got his mojo back in the midfield, playing his best game of the season.

He led an engine room whose work rate improved markedly from the first few weeks.

The mids offered more offensively and looked lively, even with minimal input from Ricky Johnson who played off half-forward.

More pleasingly, perhaps, was the defensive accountability, the Doves bringing the heat and ferocity from the first bounce after being jumped early so far this season.

The visitors finished with 72 tackles.

Recruit Aaron Johns also gelled well in his first game with Chapman while skipper Shannon Henwood was strong.

Dylan Bowman was included for his first game of the season and added a tough and smart edge to the wing he owned last year until an ankle injury ended his season in round 18.

Cam Williamson was named best afield, kicking four goals.

Cardamone, meanwhile, coached the game from the sidelines as Doveton tinkers with things to click the season into gear.

It was only one game, but against a competitive Highett outfit it loomed as an eight-point game for Cardamone’s men.

Next will be to prove it wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan, and back it up against Skye who also sit mid-table.

Springvale Districts got another win they needed to get, against lowly Bentleigh.

A first half blitz saw Kris Thompson’s men skip out to a 47-point halftime lead, only to give up seven goals in the third quarter which made for a tight finish.

The Dees regathered, though, Matt Wetering’s seven and Dylan Quirk’s class and leadership leading the 20-point win.

STRONG SPRINGY 4-1

On then off then on again.

That was the story of the day for Springvale Districts, which sizzled Bentleigh in the first half to skip out to a 47-point half-time lead.

But Bentleigh’s run from behind the ball troubled the visitors in the third quarter, the home side also getting on top in contested ball.

The visitors still had opportunities in the third quarter, but couldn’t capitalise, with the margin trimmed to 12 at the final break before Kris Thompson’s men held them off 15.11 101 to 12.9 81.

Dylan Quirk’s leadership in the midfield was instrumental both in the first half and turning it around after the third quarter lapse.

The recruit combined 34 disposals with nine clearances and 22 ground-ball gets while Mason Russell was busy on the outside offensively, while also keeping former VFL player Angus Hanrahan quiet.

Matt Wetering was at his best, kicking seven as a key target up forward, lifting his season tally to 20 after five games.

Small forward Alex Derzekos played his most complete game of the season, contributing three majors while Shakore Bragg-Taylor continued on his strong form.

KEYSBOROUGH ON THE BOARD

Keysborough has its first win of the season to the tune of 129 points.

It may have been against Division Two strugglers Black Rock, but, given the emotion of the past month for Chris Smith’s team, it was meaningful to get on the board in 2023.

The result came in the club’s family day and coincided with the Burra honouring past great Mark ‘Ozzy’ Osborne who passed away earlier this year after a fight with bowel cancer.

Osborne played more than 180 senior and reserves games for Keysborough across two stints with the clubs after playing his junior footy there.

To recognise his contribution, the Burra has named its bar after him and Justin Tully, who also passed away earlier this year.

The former number-five remained involved around the club during his health battle, which didn’t go unnoticed by the older brigade around the club.

A versatile player who could run and had good size, he was a gluey club person and is survived by his wife and two kids who were both there on the day, along with his parents.

The game also came after Jojo Ofosu-Amaah, who last month suffered a cardiac arrest on-field, returned to the club to lift the spirits of the squad on Thursday night.

Wanting to surprise the team, coach Chris Smith told everyone he was getting a motivational speaker in on Thursday.

When the door opened to reveal the much loved Ofosu-Amaah, the room erupted.

“It was like a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders,” the coach said.

“Everyone was mentally switched on and it showed on the day.”

The win also signified a shift in the coaching ranks, with club great Michael Downie taking charge of the defensive line.

It followed a couple of trying weeks for the defenders, with backline playing-coach Anthony Brannan thrown forward by Keysy – which is keen to stick with the experiment.

Tom Haw and Aaron Walton shone off halfback, while Cooper Balic, who will require finger surgery following an injury, played forward and slotted forward.

Ofosu-Amaah’s ruck replacement Joseph Bekierz importantly hit some form which he and his team will look to back up against East Malvern, which upset Caulfield on Saturday.

Skye, meanwhile, was East Brighton’s latest victim, succumbing 19.22 136 to 7.6 48.

Cranbourne kept it rolling in Division One, with a 33-point win over St Paul’s McKinnon as Kirk Dickson and Marc Holt combined for nine goals and Dingley was far too strong for Mordialloc.

Division One

Results R5: Chelsea Heights 14.19 103 v St Kilda City 11.3 69, Cheltenham 18.9 117 v Port Melbourne Colts 12.10 82, St Paul’s McKinnon 10.9 69 v Cranbourne 15.12 102, Dingley 21.12 138 v Mordialloc 8.5 53, Bentleigh 12.9 81 v Springvale Districts 15.11 101.

Ladder: Cranbourne 16, Cheltenham 16, Dingley 16, Springvale Districts 16, Port Melbourne Colts 12, St Paul’s McKinnon 12, St Kilda City 4, Chelsea Heights 4, Mordialloc 4, Bentleigh 0.

Fixture R6: Chelsea Heights v St Paul’s McKinnon, Mordialloc v Bentleigh, St Kilda City v Dingley, Port Melbourne Colts v Cranbourne, Springvale Districts v Cheltenham

Division Two

Results R5: East Malvern 18.10 118 v Caulfield 5.8 38, East Brighton 19.22 136 v Skye 7.6 48, Highett 10.10 70 v Doveton 13.13 91, Keysborough 22.16 148 v Black Rock 3.1 19, Murrumbeena 12.12 84 v Hampton Park 11.9 75.

Ladder: East Brighton 20, Murrumbeena 16, Hampton Park 12, Caulfield 12 Highett 12, Skye 12, Doveton Doves 8, Keysborough 4, East Malvern 4, Black Rock 0.

Fixture R6: Caulfield v East Brighton, Black Rock v Murrumbeena, Highett v Hampton Park, Keysborough v East Malvern, Skye v Doveton Doves.