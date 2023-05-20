Rivals wind back the clock

By Sports Desk

The top-two teams – Inverloch-Kongwak and Dalyston – will meet in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) Match of the Day on Saturday.

It’s been six long years since those words were muttered as the former Alberton League rivals prepare for a massive showdown at Dalyston in the highlight clash of round six.

The Magpies and Sea Eagles did it twice in 2017 – the inaugural year of the WGFNC – beginning round six in first and second place and fighting out a thrilling draw.

They then maintained those positions until round 15, when the Sea Eagles prevailed by 28 points on the same deck that this week’s game will be played.

One v two…the Magpies and Sea Eagles owned that domain just six-short years ago!

The Magpies were the trend-setters that year, with Brad Fisher and Michael Kraska in dominant form…until that round 15 loss to Inverloch.

That loss triggered a staggering fall from grace, with the Magpies losing three of their last four games and being bundled out in straight sets.

Inverloch-Kongwak would go on to win the flag!

Only four players fronted up for all 20 games that year, with Clay Tait and Kyle Kirk joined by two familiar names to the 2023 flock of Magpies…Dean Wylie and Michael Marotta.

Wylie, the former half-bank flanker, is now senior coach, while Marotta is still an influential figure through the midfield.

Only six players from that 2017 list – numbering 34 – have played senior football this year, with Marotta joined by Blake Carew, Jack Legione, Joe Alexander, Kurt Thomas and Michael Harris on that exclusive loyalty-list.

And haven’t those six seen some pain since the glory days of 2017!

Until this year, the Magpies had won just seven of 58 games since 2017 and became one of the whipping boys of the competition.

But that’s enough of the history lesson…you get the picture…let’s turn the clock forward to now!

The Magpies enter this week’s showdown with a four-game winning streak, their best since the Sea Eagles ended a six-game run in…sorry…that round 15, 2017 clash.

The inclusion of players like Mitch Hallahan and Brayden Duve has strengthened up the midfield, giving Marotta and Curtis Murfett some much-needed support, while Brayden Bowes and key defender Will Clarke have toughened things up in the key posts.

For the first time in six years, the Magpies look like a footy team again!

But this is their biggest test, the biggest team for any team in the WGFNC this year.

A four-game streak against Kilcunda-Bass, Korumburra-Bena, Bunyip and Cora Lynn is one thing, but challenging the Sea Eagles this week would bring some true credibility to the rebuild.

It’s no secret, Tom Hams has the Sea Eagles flying at the moment.

Hams is one of 16 players that have played all five games this season, with key inclusions such as Tate Short, Nick Baltas, Will Hams, Liam O’Neill and Kairon Dorling also on the list.

Lewis Rankin continues to patrol the back half, while Toby Mahoney has been in great form in front of the big sticks.

They really do look the ultimate all-round package this season.

The Magpies won’t win this one, and will probably lose handsomely, but fighting things out for four quarters – against the current premiership favourites – will certainly add to the credibility that Wylie and his team so crave.

In the other feature game this week, Cora Lynn and Nar Nar Goon both disappointed badly last start and will look to rebound quickly at the Goon on Saturday.

The Goon midfield – minus skipper Trent Armour – looked like a ship without a rudder against Tooradin-Dalmore last week, with the Seagulls winning clearance after clearance for fun.

The Goon will be missing Armour for a lengthy duration, and need players to step up.

They conceded six goals in a 10-minute period in the second term last week…all generated from the midfield!

The next fortnight is crucial for the Goon, with games against the Cobras and Warragul Industrials probably 50-50 battles considering where the Goon is at right now.

This is the ultimate toss-of-the-coin job…but it’s the Goon to rebound and win narrowly.

In other games this week, Phillip Island and Tooradin-Dalmore will have percentage-boosting wins over Bunyip and Korumburra-Bena respectively, while a coughing and spluttering Warragul Industrials machine should be too good for Kooweerup at home.

And Kilcunda-Bass and Garfield will fight out an intriguing battle at the Bass Recreation Reserve.

This appears to be a battle between two teams that will sit side-by-side on the ladder at seasons end, so it’s a must-win for both clubs.

Expect the Panthers midfield, and talent up forward, to sneak them home by under 20 points.

TIPS

Bunyip v PHILLIP ISLAND, Dalyston v INVERLOCH-KONGWAK, KILCUNDA-BASS v Garfield, Korumburra-Bena v TOORADIN-DALMORE, NAR NAR GOON v Cora Lynn, WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS v Kooweerup.

SOUTHERN

Doveton will be looking to make it two in a row when it travels to Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve to take on Skye on Saturday.

The Doves took a step in the right direction on Saturday, proving too strong for Highett.

Dylan Chapman played his first game for the season and you sense he will be better against Skye, likewise winger Dylan Bowman.

Max Sheppard has started the season on fire and hits the scoreboard regularly for Doveton while offering presence inside 50 and Cam Williamson and Ricky Johnson, too, are a couple of others who have shown some nice signs so far this season.

With player-coach Michael Cardamone, Jake Ingaliso, Luke Daidone and Jake Basa all able to produce consistent output, Doveton have enough individuals.

The next step is starting to work towards putting it together and the match against Skye looms as an eight point game.

The Bombers are coming off a comprehensive loss to East Brighton, but are 3-2 – a win ahead of Doveton.

They are, however, yet to beat anyone of note – though did get within three points of Caulfield on their tiny home ground – making it difficult to get a gauge on where they’re at.

With Doveton’s next assignment being Caulfield away, the season could slip away if they fail to grasp this opportunity.

The match starts a run of 50-50 matches for Skye and a win would give them belief ahead of Highett, Hampton Park, then Murrumbeena.

TIPS

DIVISION ONE: Chelsea Heights v ST PAUL’S MCKINNON, MORDIALLOC v Bentleigh, St Kilda City v DINGLEY, Port Melbourne Colts v CRANBOURNE, Springvale Districts v CHELTENHAM

DIVISION TWO: Caulfield v EAST BRIGHTON, Black Rock v MURRUMBEENA, Highett v HAMPTON PARK, Skye v DOVETON DOVES, KEYSBOROUGH v East Malvern

OUTER EAST

Following its win over Mount Evelyn in round three Gembrook Cockatoo was already looking ahead to round five.

The assignment: Narre Warren at home.

Pleased with their winning record after three weeks, having graduated to the higher division, knocking-off the reigning premier of Premier Division would be quite the feather in the Brookers’ cap, and send a statement to the rest of the competition.

Far from being daunted by welcoming the powerhouse to their home deck, they were jumping out of their skin to test themselves against the benchmark.

In what shapes as slippery conditions for football high on the hill of Gembrook, overlooking the green valleys, their big bodies and potent forward line will look to make the most of a Magpies backline still missing premiership players from 2022.

Dogged by injuries to begin the season, the Magpies will be hoping Will Howe is available for selection, having only played once in 2023 so far in their opening round win over Pakenham.

At Toomuc Reserve, is this the week Pakenham finally breaks its 2023 duck?

Upwey Tecoma has been solid to date, reflected in its three wins and only loss coming to Woori Yallock, while Pakenham has played exciting football in patches in each of its three losses.

Back on their home deck, their third time in four fixtures to date, there’ll be no time like Saturday to kick-start their campaign.

Further north, Wandin and Woori Yallock will clash in a rematch of the 2022 preliminary final.

Wandin had their issues defeating sides higher than them on the ladder in 2022, with the Tigers being one of them.

But 2022 is a new year and the Bulldogs have looked mighty in their opening four games, firing on all cylinders on offence, with the addition Aaron Mullett, while restricting their opposition to beatable scores.

TIPS

Pakenham v UPWEY TECOMA, MOUNT EVELYN v Olinda Ferny Creek, Gembrook Cockatoo v NARRE WARREN, WANDIN v Woori Yallock.